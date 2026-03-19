“One of the best gigs I've ever been involved in”: Brian May returns to the stage for a fiery three-song cameo with Benson Boone – then hands him the Red Special
The Queen guitarist received a hero’s welcome at the singer’s recent Birmingham show
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Benson Boone has welcomed Brian May onto his stage for the third time, with the Queen guitarist a special guest at his recent show in Birmingham, UK.
The pair first linked up for a rendition of Queen’s operatic masterpiece, Bohemian Rhapsody, at Coachella last year. While that set was met with a surprisingly muted reaction from that crowd, the American singer-songwriter hasn’t let that deter him from playing with his hero once more, having invited him to his London show last November, too.
Judging by the seismic cheers ringing around the 16,000 capacity Utilita Arena, and considering May is on home soil, it looks like May's cameo turned up the heat this time.Article continues below
May stuck around for the entirety of Boone’s three-song encore, tearing through We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, and a gospel choir-backed version of the American’s biggest hit, Beautiful Things.
As the crowd claps along to We Will Rock You – it's illegal not to – the distinctive growl of the Red Special is heard long before we see May, and he gets a hero's reception as he rises from the depths of the stage, one arm held aloft. The smile on his face, as he wrings out the final notes of the guitar solo, says it all.
For May, who suffered a minor stroke in 2024, live outings have become a rarity as he takes his time to recuperate. Another night with Boone was just the spot to grease his wheels.
“Thanks, Benson Boone, dear friend,” he writes on Instagram. “I needed that! And thanks, good people of Birmingham – you were so deafening when I came, on I couldn't hear myself! You gave Mr. Boone the appreciation he so richly deserves. One of the best gigs I've ever been involved in. Epic.”
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May later posted a snap of the pair backstage, seemingly in deep conversation, with the Red Special sitting on Boone’s lap.
“Not all my precious moments with Mr. Boone were on stage,” the caption reads. “Beautiful things indeed. Go, safe buddy.”
May’s Red Special has been in the news a lot lately, first with May gifting a custom-made left-handed version to his best friend and fellow guitar hero, Tony Iommi, and then later when Steve Vai added his signature flair to the guitar’s recipe with a stunning reimagining.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
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