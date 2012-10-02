Fender Introduces Signature Models for Foo Fighters Chris Shiflett and Nate Mendel

Fender has introduced new signature models for guitarist Chris Shiflett and bassist Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters.

The new models are the Chris Shiflett Signature Telecaster Deluxe and the Nate Mendel P Bass.

The Telecaster, which is based on Shiflettt’s favorite ’72 Tele Deluxe, features as Arctic White finish, a four-ply white pearl pickguard, a pair of custom-designed humbucking pickups, a 12-inch-radius rosewood fingerboard, low action, a custom-stenciled hard-shell case and Shiflett’s signature on the headstock.

"Fender is as good as it gets for a guitar player," Shiflett said. "So to have one with my name is a pretty special feeling. The setup is perfect for me, and to be able to take the time to look at the guitar from a few different angles really pays dividends."

The Nate Mendel P is modeled after Mendel's beloved, road-worn instrument. It shares the same features as the original, with special body contours, extra-slim neck and nut width, a lightly worn Candy Apple Red finish with a black pickguard, a powerful Seymour Duncan Quarter Pound split single-coil pickup, Badass II bridge for rock-solid sustain and stability, and Mendel’s signature on the headstock. It also comes with a spare neck plate engraved with a hybrid Foo Fighters/Fender logo and a deluxe gig bag.

"The final product is exactly what I wanted," Mendel said. "Fender was great and took the bass to find a way to copy the shape of the neck; I’m super excited about it. Once you land on a P Bass, that’s kind of where you stay."

For more information, visit the Foo Fighters page at fender.com.