“Shredding is an amazing thing to be able to do, but when you can really write a feeling with a melody, like Johnny Marr did so well, that’s the goal”: Conor Curley of Fontaines D.C. on his love of Deftones and why he’s writing riffs like a beginner

Romance is the sound of self-confessed “guitar culture nerd” Curley expanding the Fontaine D.C. sound with elemental reasoning, pure instinct, and occasional Mellotron – and if he ever gets stuck for inspiration, he has a pile of Total Guitar back issues to reference…

Conor Curley of Fontaines DC performs on stage on the second day of TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green on July 09, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland.
(Image credit: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty Images)

“It’s very nice to be in Total Guitar – I’ve always been a fan.” Conor Curley is sitting in a café near his London home. “In my mum’s attic, there’s a big stack of Total Guitar from when I was a teenager – I’ve held on to them.”

In the four years since TG last spoke to them, few – if any – guitar bands have had the same meteoric rise as Fontaines D.C.

Stan Bull
Stan Bull

Stan is a Production Editor and writer for Total Guitar, a publication that he has been reading since the age of 10, which is partly responsible for his enduring love of the instrument. He also works for Computer Music and Future Music magazines, and has written for a number of Bristol-based blogs and zines since graduating from the University of South Wales in 2015. Stan is an alternative music enthusiast and has played in a number of indie bands, though he dreams of one day having a picking hand fast enough to form a death metal group. Wish him luck.