“Built with the same passion I’ve put into every note I’ve ever played”: Nuno Bettencourt has launched his own guitar brand, Nuno Guitars – marking the end of his longstanding partnership with Washburn

Nuno Bettencourt has announced the launch of his own guitar brand, Nuno Guitars – a new venture that spells the end of his longstanding partnership with Washburn.

Shortly after Bettencourt performed at Ozzy Osbourne’s last-ever show armed with a mysterious custom electric guitar, gear forums and guitar fans were quick to speculate over the origins of the elusive six-string.

There wasn’t a lot to go on, and although the guitar bore a resemblance to Bettencourt’s usual Washburn N4 model, the never-before-seen ‘Nuno’ logo on the headstock encouraged many – Guitar World included – to conclude he was about to launch his own brand.

Well, that has absolutely turned out to be the case, with Bettencourt debuting his eponymous guitar brand with two flagship models, Dark Horse and White Stallion.

Unsurprisingly, one of those (Dark Horse) is the guitar Nuno played at Back to the Beginning, but what is surprising is the fact that those flagship models will also be joined by the N4 – Bettencourt’s longstanding signature design, which, for the first time, will now be produced under the ‘Nuno’ guitar banner.

What that means for the OG Washburn N4 is unclear. At the time of writing, the brand still has the N4 as part of its Nuno Bettencourt Series product page (which is still live), but it remains to be seen whether that will continue to be the case.

After all, the N4 is Nuno’s design and signature, so it makes sense for Nuno Guitars to claim it. Not only that, the press announcement makes it clear this “marks Bettencourt’s departure from his longstanding relationship with Washburn”.

Further still, the Nuno Guitars venture “represents a defining moment in his career – one that gives him complete creative control over design, innovation, and craftsmanship”.

Specs are sparse at the moment, but fans can visit the Nuno Guitars website for updates, early previews and first access to order when further details are announced.

What we can surmise, though, is that the White Stallion is a flipped, contrasted version of the Dark Horse, with a natural body sandwiched around two stripes of darker tonewood. The N4, at least from a distance, looks just like an N4 – complete with the body sticker, natural finish, and, it’d be safe to assume, the five-point cutaway neck joint.

“My new models, the Dark Horse and the White Stallion, lead the launch of Nuno Guitars, along with continuing the legacy of the N4,” Bettencourt says. “These are true workhorses built with the same passion I’ve put into every note I’ve ever played.

“What I’m most excited about as the Founder and CEO of my new company is, communicating directly with players and fans who will get to play the exact guitars that I play on stage and in the studio.

“Together we’re forming a new community where I can personally engage with you about a mutual passion…OUR guitars. Once you own a Nuno guitar, you are part of my family.”

Speaking to Guitar World after Back to the Beginning, Bettencourt shed some light on the mystery model – now revealed to be the Dark Horse – and went as far as to call it perhaps his favorite guitar he's played.

“I really enjoyed playing it that day,” he said. “I broke it out for the first time and I actually think it’s my favorite guitar I’ve ever played, kind of by accident. Aesthetically, it is what it is, and I love it. But it’s one of my favorite guitars, and I think I will definitely be playing it for a while.”

Keep your eyes peeled on Nuno Guitars for future updates.

Though Bettencourt has been working on Nuno Guitars, he's still found time to continue his collaboration with Washburn through other means. Recently, he worked with the firm to create the insane part-guitar, part-keytar beast that starred in the new Extreme music video.