“As parents discovered Loog over the years, we often heard them say, ‘I wish this existed when I was a kid’”: Kid-friendly guitar brand Loog recently partnered with Fender and Gibson – now, it's launching its very own teen- and adult-sized models

Loog guitars may be best known for their kid-friendly electric guitars and acoustic guitars that help re-thinking guitar education for kids. However, the brand is now unveiling the Pro 6 – available in both acoustic and electric versions – marking its first foray into the teen and adult market.

“As parents discovered Loog over the years, we often heard them say, ‘I wish this existed when I was a kid!’” comments Rafael Atijas, CEO of Loog, on the redesign.

“With the new Pro 6 guitars, we did something about it. They keep the same beginner-friendly spirit Loog is known for, while also feeling perfectly at home in the hands of an adult picking up the instrument for the first time.”

Loog Pro 6 acoustic (Image credit: Loog)

The teen-and-adult-approved Pro 6 series features a sleek body shape, with an ultra-light build and ergonomic contours for “effortless handling,” professional-grade string action and intonation, and an all-wood construction with a smooth maple neck for a rich and resonant tone.

The Loog Pro 6 nylon acoustic comes in five attractive finishes – black, natural, white, pink, and green – with red, black, and green colorways available for the electric version.

(Image credit: Loog)

Priced at $169 and $249, respectively, the Loog Pro 6 Acoustic and Loog Pro 6 Electric are now available on Amazon and through the official Loog website.

This news follows the brand’s announcement of its partnership with Gibson to create kid-friendly Les Paul and SG models. Loog had previously collaborated with Fender on a range of 3-string electric guitars for kids.