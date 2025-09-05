“The ultimate Gibson acoustic to date”: Gibson spares no expense to celebrate its 100th Monarch SJ-200 – a one-of-one Brazilian rosewood build that costs $99,999
Gibson’s Custom Shop pushes its artistry to the limit to set “a new benchmark in craftsmanship”
Gibson has unveiled a “museum-worthy work of art” with its 100th Gibson Custom SJ-200 Monarch. The acoustic guitar essentially takes the much-loved SJ-200 and fits it with exquisite trimmings fit for royalty.
Its origins date back to the mid-’90s, when an “ultimate edition” of the Super Jumbo acoustic was prepared for NAMM, with details like pearloid crown inlays – a nod to the original SJ-200 inlays – showcasing its pristine craftsmanship.
Keeping with traditions, the Monarch #100 Brazilian Rosewood – the 100th build in the series – is certainly no slouch.
Described as “one of the most exclusive models produced by the Gibson Custom Shop”, this one-of-one guitar – which carries a weighty $99,999 price tag – is being hailed as “an exceptional instrument that sets a new benchmark in craftsmanship and artistry.”
Superlatives and hyperbole aside, what is going on here? Well, there’s a luxurious combination of tonewoods. See Brazilian rosewood sides, a three-piece Brazilian rosewood and AAAAA-grade flamed maple back, and AAA Sitka spruce top for a body adorned with hand-laid and engraved rosewood shield and mother of pearl and abalone crown detailing.
Then there’s a two-piece AAA maple neck with Indian rosewood stringers, a rounded profile, and a Brazilian rosewood fingerboard.
Not to be left out, the headstock veneer also features Brazil’s finest rosewood, and is bejewelled to boot. A hand-engraved crown headstock inlay – composed from 1.2 ounces of solid gold and nine 0.1-carat natural diamonds – features. There’s also a 0.25-carat diamond at the peak of the crown, because why not?
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Brazilian rosewood dominates its construction for its “rich low-end and sparkling highs.” In fact, every bit of wood used has passed rigorous inspections at the Gibson Custom Wood Library in Bozeman, Montana, where this majestic build was concocted.
Other touches include a four-bar moustache bridge made from Brazilian rosewood and solid 18K gold-bordered mother-of-pearl bars, and engraved gold Waverly tuning machines. It's finished in a Tri-Tone Burst and arrives in a one-of-a-kind Gibson Custom Monarch 100 hardshell case that features a compass of sorts.
As far as acoustic builds go, Gibson has done everything in its power to make this an insane spectacle. Its luthiers are showing what they are made of, really. And it’s certainly as impressive as it is exclusive.
“In 1994, we wanted to put a stamp on what we were creating in Montana. Our builders, designers, and engineers decided to take the SJ-200 to the ultimate level and do things that have never been done before,” explains Gibson’s Don Ruffatto.
“The Monarch guitar was incredibly well-received, and it became a rare, but staple part of our builds from ’94 onward, and as we have been inching towards our #100 build, we put in the hours and designed a new Monarch 100 to create what we consider to be the ultimate Gibson acoustic guitar to date.”
Those with deep pockets can contact the Gibson Garage Nashville on (615) 933-6000 for more information. Or visit Gibson for a closer look.
For more affordable Gibson acoustics, check out its new Acoustic Specials series, the Parlor Rosewood EC for a downsized take on the SJ-200, or its new heavy metalified acoustics.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.