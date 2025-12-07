“He said, ‘I canceled a gig to come watch you play, could I steal some licks from you?’ That’s when we got to know each other”: Buddy Guy recalls the first time he met Jimi Hendrix
The blues veteran reflects on having Hendrix in his audience, way back in the late ’60s
Since the release of the box office-smashing Michael B. Jordan movie, Sinners, Buddy Guy has reached a completely new audience – and a level of recognition he's using to, in his own words, “keep the blues alive.”
“I promised Muddy, B.B. and them, and we all spoke about this day – that whoever lived longest, please try to keep the blues alive,” he extrapolates in an interview with Variety. “Even at my age, when they ask me to do something, I say, ‘If I can still walk, I’ll be there.’”
And speaking of legends, Guy also looks back on the first time he encountered another Strat-wielding icon.
“[At first], I ain’t know who he was, man,” he says, referring to Jimi Hendrix.
“After I played 1967 Newport Jazz Festival, I got invited to play in New York, and I’m on the stage putting on this show, trying to play with my teeth and throwing the guitar. Somebody put a spotlight on me, and I missed the guitar coming down after I threw it. When it hit the floor, I said, ‘Oh, my God,’ so I just jumped down on it and everyone thought I did it on purpose.
“I heard somebody with real taste was sitting in front – Jimi Hendrix. I said, who? They [introduced] us and he said, ‘I canceled a gig to come watch you play, could I steal some licks from you?’ That’s when we got to know each other, and we finally got to jam – I can’t [remember] when, but it was in New York.”
As for his initial thoughts on Hendrix's playing, well, Guy revealed in a recent Guitar World interview that he “thought he used to play too loud,” since, coming from the Muddy Waters school of blues, Guy was used to a much cleaner sound.
