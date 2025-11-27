“It was the overwhelming reaction to my very first cat-themed pickguard, the Telecat, that gave me the final push to launch on Etsy”: Cat lovers, rejoice – this bassist is creating custom pickguards in the shape of your cat

Cat lovers, rejoice. Team GW might have just found the perfect gift (for yourself, of course) just in time for the holidays. Everyone loves a funky pickguard – but how about one that marries your addiction to guitars with your dedication to your four-legged friend?

Well, a small business on Etsy, named ThreeStools, owned by engineer and bass player Julia, is doing just that – creating custom pickguards in the shape of your cat.

“It all started when I wanted my own bass to feel more unique – I hand-drew a design on its pickguard and instantly loved how it transformed my instrument,” Julia explains. “Friends noticed, asked me to make theirs special too, and soon I began taking local commissions here in Singapore.

“When I started sharing my designs on Reddit, the response was incredible. People encouraged me to open a shop, but it was the overwhelming reaction to my very first cat-themed pickguard – the Telecat – that gave me the final push to launch on Etsy.”

The Etsy shop eventually expanded into custom 3D-printed pickguards and knobs for guitarists and bassists, and you can even order one that’s the spitting image of your cat.

And if you're not really feeling felines, Julia is also taking inspiration from the rest of the animal kingdom, including this aptly-titled SharkRay pickguard for Stingray basses, and this stunning, glow-in-the-dark aquatic-themed design on a G&L L2500 bass.

As Julia notes, “Every piece I make carries that same spirit of creativity and individuality that inspired my very first design.” Well, it's definitely one way to stand out from the, ahem, litter.

Speaking of cats... and perhaps the most famous cat of them all, Fender's collaboration with Hello Kitty is still going strong. In fact, the brand debuted white- and black-finished options, limited-edition feline-themed fuzz, a guitar cable, and some apparel just last month.