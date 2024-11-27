“I’d go into this antique store every day to play it. One day the owner just gave it to me”: How The Linda Lindas’ Bela Salazer got her first electric guitar for free

Salazar and co-guitarist Lucia de la Garza's first guitars were instrumental in helping them write their own, and The Linda Lindas', early songs

The Linda Lindas perform during the 2023 Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex on May 28, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts
Left to Right-Lucia de la Garza, Eloise Wong and Bela Salazar

In 2021, The Linda Lindas burst onto the global scene with their viral hit Racist, Sexist Boy. Since then, the rock band – composed of guitarists Bela Salazar and Lucia de la Garza, bassist Eloise Wong, and drummer Mila de la Garza – spent this past summer touring with Green Day and Rancid. Not bad for a band whose guitarist, Salazar, started out with an electric guitar she got for free.

“My first electric guitar was a Fender Tele that I got for free,” Salazar tells Guitar World. “I’d go into this one antique store every day to play it. One day the owner just gave it to me!”

