“We try to schedule shows around school, and if we can’t, we’ll end up skipping… The band is our first priority”: The Linda Lindas are too punk-rock to stay in class – but they’re learning all the time

Features
By
published

Having gone viral with Racist, Sexist Boy and toured with punk luminaries Rancid and Green Day, the Linda Lindas are not done growing up yet on sophomore LP No Obligation

Lucia de la Garza, Eloise Wong, and Bela Salazar of The Linda Lindas perform at the Sonora Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California.
(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

L.A. rockers the Linda Lindas grabbed everybody’s attention when their debut single, Racist, Sexist Boy, became a viral sensation in 2021. On the back of that success, Epitaph signed the band, releasing their debut album, Growing Up, in 2022.

They’re just about to drop their sophomore album, No Obligation, having spent the summer on tour with Green Day and Rancid. Not bad for a band with three of their four members still in high school and the fourth just starting college.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Mark McStea
Mark McStea

Mark is a freelance writer with particular expertise in the fields of ‘70s glam, punk, rockabilly and classic ‘50s rock and roll. He sings and plays guitar in his own musical project, Star Studded Sham, which has been described as sounding like the hits of T. Rex and Slade as played by Johnny Thunders. He had several indie hits with his band, Private Sector and has worked with a host of UK punk luminaries. Mark also presents themed radio shows for Generating Steam Heat. He has just completed his first novel, The Bulletproof Truth, and is currently working on the sequel.