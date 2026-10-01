Guitar Summit 2026: 10 highlights from Europe's biggest guitar show

Europe's biggest guitar show has continued to prove itself as an unmissable date on every guitar fan's calendar. This was my second time at the Rosengarten in Mannheim, Germany, and I think I can say with some confidence that it was better than the last.

It had everything you'd want from a guitar show. Plenty of high-profile gear drops, a bunch of big-name artists, and a generally excellent vibe that brought players from across the world under one roof with one thing linking them all: a shared love of the guitar.

So, without further ado, here are my 10 highlights from Guitar Cummit 2026...

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1. Matteo Mancuso finally gets his Revstar

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At NAMM 2025, I was interviewing Matteo Mancuso about a potential Revstar signature. This weekend, that guitar finally became a reality.

Mancuso is well deserving of a signature model. One of the Revstar’s biggest champions alongside Chris Buck, the young Sicilian virtuoso has lit a fire in the world of instrumental fusion music over the past three years, and is lauded by the biggest names in the game.

And it’s a gorgeous guitar. Gold hardware, sunburst finish, flame maple top, DiMarzio pickups, a Mancuso logo in the 12th fret… it’s very classy.

Yes, I did play it. Yes, I did try the Mancuso fingerstyle thing. No, it did not work.

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2. The only John Mayer SE Silver Sky Defender in Europe made a cameo

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Last week, I spoke to John Mayer about his new collaboration with Land Rover and the new black pickguard SE Silver Sky models. It’s been a feature that lots of fans have been waiting for. Given how recent (and limited) the launch was, I was surprised to find one at the PRS booth.

Apparently, it was the only Defender SE model in Europe at the time. And it was simply stunning. The black pickguard looks really sweet on the Silver Sky, and I hope it becomes a permanent fixture in the SE range at some point in the future.

And although I have no real interest in Defenders, I must admit they have some breathtaking finishes. The Sedona Red model at the Summit (which was impossible to get hold of, owing to how popular it was) was really effective: deep, almost burgundy, with a nice nuanced metallic-esque sheen to it.

3. Höfner has left its troubles behind

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I spent plenty of time over the past 18 months following and reporting on Hofner’s struggles. The makers of Paul McCartney’s iconic Violin Bass filed for bankruptcy in December 2025, but was bought out by GEWA Music a few months ago. Since then, it’s all been quite quiet. No one really knew what the future would hold for Hofner.

Well, if its Guitar Summit booth is anything to go by, the future is very bright indeed. The stand was huge; easily one of the biggest of the show. And it had plenty of instruments on display – including a few acoustics and, of course, the 500/1 Violin Bass.

It seemed like business as usual for the Hofner crew, one of whom said those famed models from the past will be made alongside newer instruments currently in development. What a turnaround.

4. Wes Hauch’s $10k Iceman was on display – but a Tube Screamer stole the Ibanez stand

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Ibanez had a few things I wanted to check out at its booth this year; chief among them was Wes Hauch’s seven-string Iceman. But when I got there, something else stole my attention: an Ibanez AZ and Tube Screamer set from Bryx (think Lego).

As someone who has built the Lego Fender Stratocaster and amp, this was right up my street. At €49.99, I couldn’t quite justify it at the time, but now I’m back on English soil I kinda regret my decision. I mean, c’mon. A Tube Screamer you can build?!

But, back to serious business, the Hauch Iceman was the standout model on the Ibanez booth. The $10k price tag is still a big talking point, but it looked and felt like the real deal when I took it for a quick spin. Let's hope a more affordable model is on the cards down the line.

5. Eventide's H9 Harmonizer Gen 2 might be the G.O.A.T.

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One of my friends swears by the Eventide H90, so I was very curious to get a closer look at the H9 – the smaller spiritual sibling that does everything the larger next-gen H90 can do in a much smaller package.

And my high expectations were met. It is way more intuitive to get around than the older unit, thanks to the redesigned UI, and is much better for immediate tone selecting and tweaking. All the effect algorithms were top tier, and best of all, it’s really compact. If it wasn’t so expensive I’d be getting one.

6. TONE3000 really is going to takeover

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Guitar Summit also gave me my first chance to play through some TONE3000 NAM captures. You probably know what they are, but for a brief intro: Neural Amp Modeler is a free, open-source amp, cab and effects platform that’s taking the modeler world by storm.

Several big companies are cottoning on and making their products NAM-compatible. The Beam Mini was one of the very first, so I made a beeline for Blackstar’s booth to give it a go.

The amp/TONE3000 compatibility was more straightforward than I imagined. NAM captures can be browsed and uploaded directly to the Beam Mini through the partner app. You can then drop it in your signal chain alongside some other Blackstar effects.

I played through the Oil Can capture inspired by the amp used by the Foo Fighters on their debut album, and an AC/DC rig that sounded really quite excellent. I also dabbled with the newly added Moises stem separation feature, and had too much fun riffing along to some John Mayer. TONE3000 is the future of the modeler world.

7. Marshall’s booth was an ode to Jimi Hendrix

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Marshall has been having lots of fun at trade shows in recent years, and always goes big with its booth designs. This year’s Summit was no exception. Spread across either side of the main concourse, the booth was an ode to Jimi Hendrix, with a big 60th anniversary tifo and those limited-edition purple swirl stacks taking pride of place.

I also enjoyed the bar lounge vibe they had going on: some plush leather chairs, a nice sofa, and some cosy lighting choices.

There was also the limited-edition Sex Pistols stack, and the more recent Dookie amp made in collaboration with Billie Joe Armstrong. Not to brag, but I heard Jared James Nichols play through the Hendrix stack. It sounded dope.

8. IK Multimedia has its touchscreen modeler – but is it enough?

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IK Multimedia has been trying to keep the pace with its closest rivals with the release of its long-awaited flagship touchscreen modeler, the TONEX Board. With extra processing power and an improved user interface, this was definitely high up on my “gear I must check out” list.

First impressions? It’s good. The touchscreen definitely works, and I like the format. It was a bit chunkier than I expected – unavoidable, probably, given what’s going on underneath the hood – and from my brief encounter, I still think there are better tonal options out there.

That said, it’s more affordable than some of the closer competitors, and a solid option for both hybrid and all-in-one rigs.

9. There were too many ace artist performances to count

Naturally, all the gear was great, but one of the biggest highlights for me this year was the sheer number of amazing artists that I was fortunate enough to meet, interview, chat with, or watch play live.

I watched Andy McKee play the Nintendo Mii theme song on fingerstyle acoustic. I saw Jack Gardiner and Rabea Massaad play an anime-inspired track from their upcoming album. Jared James Nichols ripped Falsom Prison Blues with Greg Koch. Phil Demmel hosted a workshop. Showgoers really were spoiled rotten.

It’s one of the biggest draws of these events, and a big part of why the crowds keep coming back.

10. Honorable mentions

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Given that I kept stumbling upon new areas of the Summit I had no idea existed, I’ve probably left something out. Please forgive me.

But shoutouts to the Dime Guitarz Culprit, Boss EX-4, Strandberg Essential Boden Tremolo, Jackson Sleep Token signatures, Guild Starfire, and just about every builder in the boutique showcase room.