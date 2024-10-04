“It’s always been such a special song to me, and I just love Jimmy Page’s playing on that”: Grace Bowers is the hottest name in blues right now – and she’s taken a rare acoustic turn to cover Led Zeppelin on her new single

By
published

The fast-rising 18-year-old blues-rock sensation has paid homage to Page with an atmospheric take on Going to California for her new single

Grace Bowers
(Image credit: David McClister)

Fast-rising blues rock electric guitar star Grace Bowers has dropped her latest single – and it’s a cover of Led Zeppelin’s Going to California, which has premiered on Guitar World.

Armed with her trusty Gibson SG, the occasional Fender Strat, and her loyal Hodge Podge backing band, the 18-year-old sensation has fast become one of the biggest names in guitar – and the hottest name in blues – over the past few months.

