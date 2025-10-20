“The Super Overdrive never tasted so good”: John 5’s entire pedalboard has been recreated in cake form for his birthday – and it gives a new meaning to ‘tasty tone’

John 5 has received a one-of-a-kind late birthday gift: a faithful recreation of his pedalboard in cake form.

The trend of making cakes look like anything but delicious confectionery creations has taken the world by storm in recent years. The game show Is It Cake? went viral when it first aired in 2022.

The edible gift – from John 5 superfan Meredith Moon, and made by celebrity cake artist Angie Martinez Hrndz (AKA Cakes from the Crypt) – is something of a double whammy. It celebrates the Mötley Crüe man's 55th birthday, which was back in July, and the birthday of his tech, David Vela, which was more recent.

So, what’s on the ’board? Well, it's pretty Boss heavy, with two SD-1 Super Overdrives, a CE-2W Chorus, Noise Suppressor, DD-8 Digital Delay, and a DM-2W Delay all featuring. His Radical Engineering SGI 44 power supply is also included for full authenticity.

Revealing the nuance behind John 5’s 'board to American Music Supply, Vela said, “he doubles up on the Super Overdrive for when he wants really high-gain pinch squeals and harmonics.cNone of the pedals are modded or anything. They’re right out of the box.”

“The Super Overdrive never tasted so good,” a beaming John 5 says in an Instagram clip showing off his cake.

This is the pedalboard that the guitarist has been using with Mötley Crüe, whom he joined in 2023 when he replaced Mick Mars.

