These 30 epic Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are still live - including electric guitars, acoustics, pedals, amps, and software

Well, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially over for another year. There has been some truly epic discounting this year - with some ridiculous offers on everything from acoustic and electric guitars, amplifiers, stompboxes and so much more.

If you missed out on that killer new addition to your guitar collection, that amp you always wanted or a new bit of studio software, there's no need to worry - there are plenty of deals still available to take advantage of. In fact, a few retailers, such as Sweetwater, have even extended their sales into a full 'Cyber Week'.

We've rounded up what we think are the very best deals that are still available today, and if you still haven't found what you're looking for, there are even more live deals to check out on our Cyber Monday guitar deals page.

It's worth keeping in mind that some of our very favorite Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals sold out completely, so if you see something on this list that takes your fancy, we'd recommend you jump on it immediately. These deals aren't going to be around forever!

Save $180 Gretsch G5427TG: was $899 now $719 at Musician's Friend Read more Read less ▼ Gretsch G5427TG Electromatic is a great option for that iconic sound on a budget. Boasting a set of vintage-voiced Gretsch FT-5E Filter'Tron humbucking pickups and Bigsby B60, this guitar nails that classic Gretsch twang and then some.

Save 56% ($500) D’Angelico Premier Series Brighton: was $899.99 now $399.99 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ The biggest percentage discount on guitar we’ve seen across the entire Cyber Weekend period – a huge $500 markdown, representing a 56% reduction. This is a smartly tailored, slim solidbody loaded with Seymour Duncan designed pickups, Grover tuners and a set-neck build. It’s ideal for anyone looking for new tones and less back ache – while keeping the Les Paul-style scale-length, switching and sustain.

Save 20% ($160) PRS SE NF3: was $799 now $639 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ You can save $160 off the PRS SE NF3 list price at Guitar Center right now. The model brought something genuinely new to the S-style table, with its unique Narrowfield hum-canceling pickups and 25” scale-length – and was described as coming “dangerously close” to the firm’s hallowed US builds. Use the saving to make some minor mods and you’ll have a serious player on your hands...

Save 19% ($150) Epiphone Les Paul Custom P-90: was $799 now $649 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ With everybody raving about the new Oasis guitars, this Epiphone Les Paul Custom P-90 caught my eye over at Guitar Center. It's got a hefty $150 discount, and the black and gold aesthetic with dual P-90 pickups gives it a look not too dissimilar to Noel's new guitar, for much less money.

Save 23% ($300) Epiphone DG-335: was $1,299 now $999 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ Grohl’s Gibson has become iconic, and now with the Epiphone replica, you can bag that famous Foos sound at a fraction of the cost. Loaded with Gibson USA pickups, with a Burstbucker 2 in the neck position and Burstbucker 3 in the bridge, there is no better way to nail this famous Grohl tone. Save £300 at Sweetwater.

Save 14% ($271.20) Fender 68 Custom Twin Reverb: was $1,999.99 now $1,728.79 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ The Twin Reverb is amongst the most desirable guitar amps in the world, providing an incredible base tone that’s great as a pedal platform. It’s big, heavy, and unashamedly loud, the perfect antidote to those who don’t fancy a modeler. With dual Celestion speakers, the ‘silverface’ look of the 60s, and a huge $270 reduction, this is the amp for players who want iconic tone with serious volume.

Save 14% ($50) Positive Grid Spark 2: was $349 now $299 at Positive Grid Read more Read less ▼ Packing a built-in looper, more amps and effects than you can shake a stick at, as well AI tone generation and powerful practice tools, it's a cutting-edge guitar amp that will suit a huge variety of players. Save $50 at Positive Grid.

Read more Read less ▼ Walrus Audio Fundamental Series: $99 now from $79

Walrus Audio’s answer to the JHS 3 Series, the Fundamental Series pedals are almost just as affordable, equally easy to use, and also cover a vast tonal range. Here, there are three voices per pedal, and (get this) sliders to control the parameters. Nifty, eh? A selection of fuzz, overdrive, distortion, reverb and all sorts of other pedals are now available from $79 thanks to Guitar Center’s discount.

Save 21% ($26) Dunlop CBM95 Cry Baby Mini: was $125 now $99 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ Full-sized wah pedals are SO last century. Mini wahs are where it’s at right now – maximizing pedalboard real estate while still getting the same tone. And they don’t come much better than Dunlop’s venerable Cry Baby Mini. Boasting the Fasel inductor you’ll find in the full-fat version, plus three adjustable voicings – Low, Vintage and GCB95 – this is all the wah most players will need. And it’s now under $100!

Save 14% ($100) Line 6 HX Stomp: was $699.99 now $599.99 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ I've had a HX Stomp on my pedalboard for the past couple of years now, and it's become the hub for all my delay, reverb, and modulation sounds. Instead of having three separate pedals it handles a multitude of duties sitting in the FX loop of my amp. I also use it for amp modeling in conjunction with third-party IRs, where it's perfect for recording guitar demos. This limited mint green edition has eye-catching looks to add to the equation, and with $100 off at Guitar Center I can highly recommend picking one up.

Read more Read less ▼ ProCo RAT2: Was $126.99, now $88

Capable of everything from the filthiest, fuzzy guitar tones to being used to top up your lead licks, the RAT 2 is one of the most popular distortion pedals of all time. And now it's cheaper!

Read more Read less ▼ Universal Audio: Free plugin

Choose from one of ten different plugins free of charge with this amazing deal over at the Universal Audio website. From classic compressors to tape saturation, there’s something for everyone here, but you’ll need to act fast because they’re only available from November 27 to December 1.

Read more Read less ▼ Guitar Tricks: Black Friday bundle, $899 $99

Right now you can score the best-value offer of the year on our number one online lessons platform for guitarists. For only $99, you'll get a full access subscription, plus a fantastic beginner bundle, including a custom lesson plan, a beginner bootcamp, the 100 Essential Licks series, a guitar setup guide and loads more. For the full package you'd usually pay $899, but all this works out at just $8.25 per month. Can you put a price on quality education? Actually, you can when it's this cheap.

Save 68% ($170) TrueFire All-Access annual subscription: was $249 now $79 at TrueFire Read more Read less ▼ Kickstart 2026 with a new practice and learning regime, thanks to this insanely low-priced guitar lessons deal from TrueFire. We’re big fans of the unrivalled volume of content, the huge range of star tutors and the learning paths which help you along the way in a carefully-crafted way. Read our full 4.5-star TrueFire review .

Software Savings Save 67% ($200) Universal Audio Guitar Amp Bundle: was $299 now $99 at uaudio.com Read more Read less ▼ At half price over at the official UA website, the UAD Guitar Amp Bundle is a stunning deal for players who use an audio interface or like to record their playing. It includes four iconic guitar amps, including a trio of the most recorded amps ever with models on the Fender Deluxe Reverb, Marshall Plexi, and the Vox AC30 included. You also get the Woodrow 55 which is based on a Fender Tweed amp.

Save 13% ($100) Taylor 110ce: was $799 now $699 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ The 110ce is a dreadnought acoustic-electric with a solid Sitka spruce top and layered sapele back and sides. Our review praised its excellent fit and finish and its naturally balanced tonality throughout, delivering serious performance well below $1K. It also packs Taylor’s Expression System 2 pickup. For our money, this is the best pound-for-pound acoustic in the price bracket. Read our full 4.5 star review .

Acoustic Deal Save 13% ($70) Epiphone Dove Studio: was $549.99 now $479.99 at Musician's Friend Read more Read less ▼ If you want an acoustic guitar that's going to stand out from the crowd, the good looks of the Epiphone Dove Studio are sure to turn some heads at your next show. Similar to the Hummingbird in its visual flair, it's got a solid spruce top which means it sounds the part too.

Save 17% ($140) Fender Player II Jazz Bass: was $839 now $699 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ How often do you see a discount on Fender’s perennially popular Player II range? Hardly ever. But for Black Friday, Guitar Center is clearing out this limited-edition British Racing Green beauty with $140 off. Player Series Alnico 5 single coils deliver that cutting Jazz tone, while a satin-finished neck with rolled fingerboard edges makes for a comfortable, ahem, player. Did we mention that finish? This deal won’t hang around long.