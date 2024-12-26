“I never thought little ol’ 15-year-old me playing metal guitar in the bedroom would amount to this moment”: After 10,000 applicants, Kiki Wong landed the Smashing Pumpkins guitarist gig

2024 Year in Review: Billy Corgan and co hosted the biggest guitarist search of the year – and there could only be one winner

Kiki Wong and Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins perform onstage during The 33rd Annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2024 at The Kia Forum on December 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Audacy)

2024 Year in Review: After 16 years with the band, Jeff Schroeder announced his departure from the Smashing Pumpkins late last year, and the iconic alt-rockers soon announced they’d be holding a worldwide open-call audition for a live replacement.

More than 10,000 applicants later, it was decided that Kiki Wong was the right person for the job.

