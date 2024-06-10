“Someone pinch me… actually don’t, because I want to keep living this dream”: Kiki Wong brings a metal edge to her debut Smashing Pumpkins performance after beating 10,000 guitarists to the gig

New Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Kiki Wong – who was picked from a pool of 10,000 applicants – played her first show with the alt-rock heroes on Friday (June 7) in Birmingham, UK, and fan footage showcases how she fits into the lineup.

Throughout a two-hour set that spanned tracks from the Pumpkins’ 1991 debut Gish right up to last year’s triple-album rock opera ATUM, Wong slots right in with fellow guitarists Billy Corgan and James Iha, deploying blazing guitar harmony lines, chunking up riffs and lending texture to the Pumpkins’ multi-layered six-string approach.

And she is clearly loving every moment of it – you can even catch her grinning throughout Today, whose lyrics must have taken on a new meaning that night.

“What an absolute mind-blowing experience it was for @smashingpumpkins first show of the tour at the @utilitaarenabirmingham,” Wong wrote on Instagram after the show.

“I am so overwhelmed with excitement. It was such an honor to play my first arena on guitar with such an incredible group of musicians. Someone pinch me, actually don’t because I want to keep living this dream.”

The Instagram shredder employed a number of metal-leaning electric guitars throughout the show, including two Jackson MJ Series Rhoads models, a PRS Custom, Yamaha Revstar and Zemaitis IGF AC 24 – the same guitar she used for her audition with the band.

Wong also gets her own solo spot during the two-hour performance. As 2023 riff-rocker Empires comes to a close, Corgan yells his bandmate’s name – in response, she fires off a series of whiplash wah runs that showcase her lead chops.

With her metal-forward guitar choices and aggressive playing style, Wong definitely succeeds in her quest to “bring a little bit of that heavy side of Pumpkins out more,” as she told Guitar World last month.

“My voicing will be different and new, and some may not be used to my style,” she said of her approach. “But I hope I can bring a little chunk and dirt to the sound, in the best way possible, without tainting the iconic sound of the Smashing Pumpkins.”

Wong was chosen from a pool of 10,000 applications when the Smashing Pumpkins launched a worldwide search for a new touring member to replace outgoing guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

Last week, Billy Corgan opened up on the band’s hiring process for the first time, and what made Wong the right person for the job.

“I wondered if she would fit in, because I knew her as more of a metal guitarist,” he revealed. “So, we talked to her on Zoom – she's such a nice person, and so engaging – then we invited her out to audition.

“We had such a good feeling about her. And then it wasn't that other people weren't as good, but there was something about Kiki's presence and personality and sweetness that we just were really attracted to.

“She just felt like a real breath of fresh air. We love that it's a great opportunity for her. But we also think she's the right person.”

The Smashing Pumpkins’ UK and Europe tour continues throughout June and July. See SmashingPumpkins.com for full dates.