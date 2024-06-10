“Someone pinch me… actually don’t, because I want to keep living this dream”: Kiki Wong brings a metal edge to her debut Smashing Pumpkins performance after beating 10,000 guitarists to the gig

By
published

In her first show with the alt-rock icons, the Instagram favorite delivers on her quest to bring out the Pumpkins’ heavy side

Kiki Wong and Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins performs at The O2 Arena on June 08, 2024 in London, England.
(Image credit: Joseph Okpako/WireImage / Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

New Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Kiki Wong – who was picked from a pool of 10,000 applicants – played her first show with the alt-rock heroes on Friday (June 7) in Birmingham, UK, and fan footage showcases how she fits into the lineup. 

Throughout a two-hour set that spanned tracks from the Pumpkins’ 1991 debut Gish right up to last year’s triple-album rock opera ATUM, Wong slots right in with fellow guitarists Billy Corgan and James Iha, deploying blazing guitar harmony lines, chunking up riffs and lending texture to the Pumpkins’ multi-layered six-string approach.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown
Editor-in-Chief, GuitarWorld.com

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism from Cardiff University, and over a decade's experience writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as 20 years of recording and live experience in original and function bands. During his career, he has interviewed the likes of John Frusciante, Chris Cornell, Tom Morello, Matt Bellamy, Kirk Hammett, Jerry Cantrell, Joe Satriani, Tom DeLonge, Ed O'Brien, Polyphia, Tosin Abasi, Yvette Young and many more. In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe.