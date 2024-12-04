“We made a handwritten tab book. I wanted to make some sort of DIY zine, and I had all these guitar solos from the EP that people were asking about”: Musical polymath Luna Li on blending harps with Fender Jaguars – and the art of arrangement

Hannah Bussiere Kim is now touring with more instruments than ever before, but it’s the people she’s working with who help make the magic happen

Luna Li
(Image credit: Kevin Lara)

Luna Li – real name Hannah Bussiere Kim – made a name for herself during lockdown with her viral video compilations, in which the guitarist played an impressive range of instruments, from an ethereal harp to her go-to J Mascis Squier Jazzmaster. The resulting Jams EP has amassed over 50 million plays on Spotify.

As the 28-year-old musician reflects, those jams have taken her to places she never dreamed she’d go. Her sophomore release leans on equally ambitious contemporaries like Weyes Blood and Melody’s Echo Chamber. As a result, When A Thought Grows Wings features enchanting scores of tender strings and wistful woodwinds.

Cheri Amour

Cheri Amour is a writer, editor and broadcaster intent on amplifying the voices of women and non-binary artists in print, online and on air. During her twenties, she played lead guitar in a touring two-piece, sharing the stage with The Slits and John Peel-approved punks The Nightingales. Formerly Deputy Editor at TGA Magazine, Cheri headed up its Tech section pouring over pedals with everyone to indie icon Debbie Smith (Echobelly/Curve) to multi-instrumentalist Katie Harkin (Sleater Kinney/Waxahatchee/Wye Oak). She's currently working on an upcoming 33 1/3 book on the unassuming influence of South Bronx sister troupe ESG, out in Spring 2023.