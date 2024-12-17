“Joe Perry was running close to 15 cabs on stage, and he ended up asking Tony to turn down. The amp was only on 4”: From Eddie Van Halen’s amps to the art of boosting, here are Tony Iommi’s tone secrets – from the man who knows them best

Features
By
published

Producer Mike Exeter has worked with Iommi for over three decades, and knows exactly what the Godfather of Heavy Metal wants from his sound – and just how to get it

Heavy metal godfather Tony Iommi smiles as he plays another seminal riff onstage with Black Sabbath in 2016.
(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Grammy-winning producer and engineer Mike Exeter is well-known for his credits on releases that range from UB40, the Specials and Jeff Beck to Cradle of Filth and Judas Priest.

However, it’s the Englishman’s work with Tony Iommi that has proved to be his most fruitful, having initially stepped in for The 1996 DEP Sessions with Glenn Hughes and the Fused solo album of 2005, leading to the 2009 reunion with Ronnie James Dio as Heaven & Hell and Black Sabbath’s final studio album, 2013’s 13. Following the death of Iommi’s long-serving tech, Mike Clement, in 2022, Exeter is undoubtedly the person best placed to provide insight into what Iommi is searching for.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Amit Sharma
Amit Sharma

Amit has been writing for titles like Total GuitarMusicRadar and Guitar World for over a decade and counts Richie Kotzen, Guthrie Govan and Jeff Beck among his primary influences as a guitar player. He's worked for magazines like Kerrang!Metal HammerClassic RockProgRecord CollectorPlanet RockRhythm and Bass Player, as well as newspapers like Metro and The Independent, interviewing everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy to Slash and Jimmy Page, and once even traded solos with a member of Slayer on a track released internationally. As a session guitarist, he's played alongside members of Judas Priest and Uriah Heep in London ensemble Metalworks, as well as handled lead guitars for legends like Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols, The Faces) and Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, G3).