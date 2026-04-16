“All of a sudden, I heard, ‘Morgan!’ I went outside, and I was like, ‘Oh my god! It’s Kim Deal!’” Morgan Nagler on the time Kim Deal showed up on her driveway – and they wound up writing songs together

Morgan Nagler may have made her start as a child actress, appearing in Frasier, Will & Grace, and Punky Brewster, but her turn to music for a solo artist project hasn't come as a surprse.

She’s been making music for 202 years – building a reputation as a sought-after collaborator for Haim, Margo Price, and Phoebe Bridgers – and has now, finally, released her debut album.

Among her many co-writing sessions, one in particular stands out as a career highlight. In a new interview with Guitar World, Nagler recalls the time when Kim Deal – the Pixies and Breeders legend – hollered for her from her driveway.

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“All of a sudden, I heard, ‘Morgan! Morgan!’ So I went outside, and I was like, ‘Oh my god! It’s Kim Deal!’ [Her band] Whispertown had opened for The Breeders on a US tour, but we never really made friends,” Nagler remembers.

“She [Kim Deal] asked what I was up to. I had some demos on a CD… then I got a text a couple of days later that said: ‘Hi. This is Kim Deal. I’m wondering if you want to get together and write some songs for no reason at all.’

“Being in her world has shaped me so much. She is a true artist, 100% herself, and so dedicated to her vision. It’s so inspiring.”

As for Deal, the veteran released her first solo album, Nobody Loves You More, at the end of 2024, proving it's never too late in your career to release a debut record.

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“I went to L.A. and stayed there for about two years, and I began doing stuff on my own,” Deal explained to Guitar World. “I met some drummers out there, I did some solo seven-inches, and I kept writing songs.”

Her creative process and stint in L.A. didn’t just stop there, however. “Then I got to recording with Jack Lawrence from the Greenhorns, the Raconteurs, who’s in, like, fucking Kentucky – I recorded with him at Candyland. I thought, 'I don’t want this to be a seven-inch, I think this should be an album track.' And that’s when I began to stir everything I did and make it like an album.”

Guitar World’s interview with Morgan Nagler will be published in the coming weeks.

In 2024, Kim Deal and the Breeders were introduced to a whole new generation when they supported Olivia Rodrigo on select dates of her mammoth GUTS tour.