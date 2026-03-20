“Out of an abundance of caution”: AC/DC’s Stevie Young admitted to hospital in Argentina

AC/DC rhythm guitarist Steve Young has been admitted to a hospital in Argentina “out of an abundance of caution.”

The band are in the middle of a South American tour, and currently in the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires ahead of a show at the Estadio River Plate stadium on Monday, March 23.

Young, who succeeded Malcolm Young in the group in 2014, is said to be in “good spirits,” according to a statement from the band to the Reuters news agency.

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“Out of an abundance of caution, he [Steve Young] was admitted to a local hospital where he is undergoing ​a full battery of tests,” the statement reads. “Stevie is doing well and ​is in good spirits. He is looking forward to getting on stage on Monday.”

The band and doctors will no doubt monitor the situation, but at the time of writing, the situation doesn’t look like it will impact the tour.

The powerhouse Australians have already played dates in São Paulo, Brazil, and a doubleheader at the Parque Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile, as part of a run of dates to support their 2020 album, Power Up. Despite having passed three years prior to its release, Malcolm has a co-writing credit on every track.

The band took a while to start touring the record, with their first dates in 2024 also marking the debut of new bassist Chris Chaney of Jane’s Addiction, who has stepped in for Cliff Williams.

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Stevie, who is Malcolm’s nephew, had previously played on the Blow Up Your Video World Tour in 1988, made his recording debut on 2014’s Rock or Bust amid Malcolm’s ailing health. The rhythm guitar legend sadly passed away in 2017.

Five years after his passing, Malcolm ‘the pick shredder’ Young was honored by Gretsch with a limited-edition “Red Beast” Signature Jet, the guitar that, alongside the likes of George Harrison and Jeff Beck, helped the Gretsch Jet line take off.