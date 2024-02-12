AC/DC announce new bass player “to carry the torch for Cliff” ahead of long-awaited Power Up tour

AC/DC will return to the stage with a 21-date European tour this summer, and the band has picked Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney to fill in on bass.

Longstanding bassist Cliff Williams, who joined in 1977 and debuted on Powerage a year later, initially retired from the band in 2016. He did, however, return for the 2020 album, Power Up as well as last year’s headline performance at Power Trip, California.

Away from Jane’s Addiction, Chaney is an established session musician, having previously toured with Joe Satriani, Slash, Eddie Vedder, and Meat Loaf, among others.

He was also a member of Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders, performing at Wembley Stadium as part of the late Foo Fighters drummer’s tribute concert.

“We are thrilled to finally announce the ‘POWER UP’ European Tour,” the band wrote in a statement. “Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff.”

Chaney completes a line-up that includes Brian Johnson, Angus Young, and Stevie Young. Drummer Matt Laug, who deputized for Phil Rudd at Power Trip, takes the drum throne for this tour, too.

Tickets go on sale at 10am local time on February 16.

The 21-date European trek kicks off at Gelsenkirchen Veltins Arena soccer stadium in Germany on May 7 and wraps up in Ireland's Croke Park on August 17. Along the way, there are two dates at Wembley Stadium on a tour that takes in 11 different countries.

The Aussie rock 'n' roll icons had begun teasing an announcement via their social channels last week. At first, their signature thunderbolt had flashed into life amid the sound of fizzing electricity before making way for the words “ARE YOU READY”.

Other clips followed, counting down to what has now been unveiled as the band’s first run of dates since they released Power Up nearly four years ago. Before ‘23’s Power Trip frenzy, they hadn’t played a gig since rapping up the Rock or Bust tour in 2016.

It was during that tour that Brian Johnson, after developing hearing issues, was forced to abandon the tour. Guns N’ Roses vocalist Axl Rose was tasked with taking the mic off the band’s frontman.

The dates announced so far take only European locations, meaning no shows are currently confirmed for North and South America, or Asia of Australasia. However, Brazilian sources (via Louder) claim the band has been approached regarding topping the bill at this year’s Rock in Rio event, scheduled for September.

For tickets and more information, head to Ticketmaster.

May 07: Gelsenkirchen Veltins Arena, Germany

May 21: Gelsenkirchen Veltins Arena, Germany

May 25: Reggio Emilia RCF Arena, Italy

May 29: Seville La Cartuja Stadium, Spain

Jun 05: Amsterdam Johan Cruyff Arena, The Netherlands

Jun 09: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany

Jun 12: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany

Jun 16: Dresden Messe, Germany

Jun 23: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jun 26: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jun 29: Zurich Letzigrund Stadium, Switzerland

Jul 03: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 07: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 13: Hockenheim Ring, Germany

Jul 17: Stuttgart Wasen, Germany

Jul 21: Bratislava Old Airport, Slovakia

Jul 27: Nuremberg Zeppelinfeld, Germany

Jul 31: Hannover Messe, Germany

Aug 09: Dessel Festivalpark Stenehei, Belgium

Aug 13: Paris Hippodrome, France