“Something I’ve always needed, but has never existed”: The Flipjack is a cable that can go from straight to angled in an instant – and it could solve your guitar-swapping woes

Adam Hall Cables has just dropped the Flipjack, a simple but brilliant guitar cable that could be the solution to all your mid-gig guitar swapping woes.

Some guitars are naturally inclined to take a certain kind of cable. Strats, for example, tend to favor straight jack cables, while Les Pauls much prefer angled jacks because of the position of their output.

For those who gig with multiple guitars – changing for tonal, tuning, or aesthetic reasons throughout their set – this small design quirk can be a nuisance.

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Cue Adam Hall to serve up an innovative, ‘Why hasn’t anyone thought of this before?’ solution with the Flipjack. As its name suggests, the Flipjack is a cable that can flip between straight and angled positions quickly and seamlessly, thanks to a handy hinge.

“The idea behind it is as simple as it is practical,” Adam Hall explains. “Instead of having to swap the right cable when changing instruments, the jack plug adapts to the instrument. This saves time, reduces stress during live performances, minimizes strain on the cable and socket, and ensures hassle-free handling on stage.”

The adjustable TS jack plug has been designed and engineered in Germany, and is fully patented, featuring a PVC (Polyvinyl chloride) cable jacket and gold-plated contacts.

Each cable also offers an extra-large inner conductor (0.50 mm² / AWG 20) for maximum conductivity, and a tinned copper-braided shield, which helps protect against interference. The Flipjack is available in 1.5m, 3m, 4.5m, 6m, and 9m lengths.

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“As an active live musician and guitarist myself, Flipjack is something I’ve always needed – but has never existed, until now,” adds Oliver Bick, Team Lead Product Management at Adam Hall.

“For me, on stage, moving between a Strat and a Les Paul was always a huge pain, and I’ve even broken guitar inputs trying to put a straight peg in an angled hole, so to speak. Flipjack solves this problem in one simple, reliable, innovative flick of the wrist.”

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Guitar cables are becoming something of a hot spot for engineering innovations. Last year, Ibanez and JTC claimed that their collaborative cable design was “the next step in cable technology”.

The Adam Hall Flipjack is available now.

See Adam Hall for more.