“Something I’ve always needed, but has never existed”: The Flipjack is a cable that can go from straight to angled in an instant – and it could solve your guitar-swapping woes
It’s designed to be a lifesaver for mid-gig guitar swaps
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Adam Hall Cables has just dropped the Flipjack, a simple but brilliant guitar cable that could be the solution to all your mid-gig guitar swapping woes.
Some guitars are naturally inclined to take a certain kind of cable. Strats, for example, tend to favor straight jack cables, while Les Pauls much prefer angled jacks because of the position of their output.
For those who gig with multiple guitars – changing for tonal, tuning, or aesthetic reasons throughout their set – this small design quirk can be a nuisance.Article continues below
Cue Adam Hall to serve up an innovative, ‘Why hasn’t anyone thought of this before?’ solution with the Flipjack. As its name suggests, the Flipjack is a cable that can flip between straight and angled positions quickly and seamlessly, thanks to a handy hinge.
“The idea behind it is as simple as it is practical,” Adam Hall explains. “Instead of having to swap the right cable when changing instruments, the jack plug adapts to the instrument. This saves time, reduces stress during live performances, minimizes strain on the cable and socket, and ensures hassle-free handling on stage.”
The adjustable TS jack plug has been designed and engineered in Germany, and is fully patented, featuring a PVC (Polyvinyl chloride) cable jacket and gold-plated contacts.
Each cable also offers an extra-large inner conductor (0.50 mm² / AWG 20) for maximum conductivity, and a tinned copper-braided shield, which helps protect against interference. The Flipjack is available in 1.5m, 3m, 4.5m, 6m, and 9m lengths.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
“As an active live musician and guitarist myself, Flipjack is something I’ve always needed – but has never existed, until now,” adds Oliver Bick, Team Lead Product Management at Adam Hall.
“For me, on stage, moving between a Strat and a Les Paul was always a huge pain, and I’ve even broken guitar inputs trying to put a straight peg in an angled hole, so to speak. Flipjack solves this problem in one simple, reliable, innovative flick of the wrist.”
Guitar cables are becoming something of a hot spot for engineering innovations. Last year, Ibanez and JTC claimed that their collaborative cable design was “the next step in cable technology”.
The Adam Hall Flipjack is available now.
See Adam Hall for more.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.