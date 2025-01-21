“Dime was taken from us too soon, and I’ve yet to see that next ‘it’ guitar guy. I’m sure there are some out there, but none that stormed the scene like Dime did”: Star players from Kerry King to Chad Kroeger on what made Dimebag Darrell a true original

In 1990, a band from Texas unleashed their debut major-label release upon an unsuspecting metal-loving world. That band’s name? Pantera. The album? Cowboys from Hell.

The result was a sizable and powerful wave that quickly grew into an unstoppable tsunami once the band’s next two long-playing salvos – Vulgar Display of Power (1992) and Far Beyond Driven (1994) – hit the streets. At the epicenter of this Texas tornado was a six-string whirlwind who many consider to be the world’s last true guitar hero, a guy named Darrell Lance Abbott. He was better known as Dimebag.

Armed with a solid-state stack, an ungodly amount of gain and an angular Dean ML ax adorned with a lightning bolt, Dimebag took the guitar world by storm with the help of his fellow cowboys from hell, Vinnie Paul (drums – and also Dime’s brother), Rex Brown (bass) and Philip H. Anselmo (vocals).

And as jaw dropping as his highly creative, lightning-fast chops; innovative whammy bar work and searing yet soulful soloing was, the ace up Dime’s sleeve was his world-class riff-writing ability. Coupled with Pantera’s patented and genre-creating “power groove,” riffs-ridden songs such as Walk, Mouth for War, Becoming, 5 Minutes Alone, Cowboys from Hell and This Love are rightly hailed as timeless metal classics.

Sadly, after a live album – Official Live: 101 Proof (1997) – and two more studio offerings – The Great Southern Trendkill (1997) and Reinventing the Steel (2000) – Pantera unceremoniously imploded and parted ways in 2003. Dime and Vinnie went on to form the criminally underrated Damageplan.

Then, on December 8, 2004, a previously unthinkable, inexplicable nightmare happened. A deranged lunatic managed to get on stage with a firearm and take Dime’s life while he was playing. Millions of metal fans across the globe mourned in a state of shock and disbelief.

Thanks to his influential playing and timeless riffs, Dime’s legacy not only lives on, but continues to inspire new generations of aspiring guitarists. Darrell’s work also still impacts many of his friends and peers, to whom we posed the following question: “Why is Dimebag still so far beyond relevant 20 years after his death?”

Here are their answers.

Alex Skolnick (Testament)

“Dimebag is relevant for many reasons, but I think the one that best describes it is Pantera’s album title, Reinventing the Steel. By the time the band broke through in the early ’90s, most heavier bands were following the Judas Priest/Iron Maiden/Scorpions template of twin guitars.

“This included the ‘Big Four’ of thrash (Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth, Anthrax), related acts (Testament, plus Exodus, Death Angel, Overkill and others) as well as the extreme-metal scene spawned by another fallen guitar hero, Death’s Chuck Schuldiner. Yet Dime figured out a way to match the heaviness and intensity of all of our groups – not just in the studio but live – with just a single guitar, creating a whole new approach to riffs and tone.

“Two guitars is still the norm because it’s still so rare for anyone to achieve that kind of heaviness in a single-guitar band. Yet Dime managed to do so, inspiring generations of players in the process.”

Mark Holcomb (Periphery)

“When I first heard Pantera in the ’90s, Dime was the first guitarist I’d ever known of that had the virtuosity to hang with the super-shredder, G3 crowd if he wanted to. Instead, he played in the heaviest band on the planet, and the emphasis was 100 percent on these massive riffs and songs. Then, when he had a window to show off his technical prowess via a solo, he’d just floor it – and it was a reminder of just how insanely gifted he was as a lead player.

“He epitomized the idea of writing powerful riffs and memorable songs, all against the backdrop of having this insane technical ability that he always had in his back pocket. That was a rare combination in the ’90s, but nearly all modern metal bands chase that duality now. It’s cool to be good at your instrument and write really heavy, caveman music, and I think it’s fair to attribute that, in large part, to Dime.”

Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black label society, Pantera Celebration)

“Pantera is and always will be the gold standard of the extreme metal/power groove genre they created. Obviously, Saint Dime sits at the table alongside the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen because, just like them, his playing will always be far beyond relevant.

“He breathes the same rarified air as Tony Iommi and Jimmy Page when it comes to world-class riff writing. Ultimately, I think that’s Dime’s legacy, just like with all the great guitar players we love. It’s what he wrote.”

Kerry King (Slayer, solo)

“Once you establish yourself onto the scene, most people can’t get enough of what you’re doing. And there’s generally a bunch of young axe-slingers looking to unseat you. But with Dime, not only was he taken away from us way too soon, but I’ve yet to see that next ‘it’ guitar guy.

“I’m sure there are some out there, but none that stormed the scene like Dime did. Very much like Rhoads, Eddie, etc., Dime was completely effortless and completely crushing, all at once.”

Rob Halford (Judas Priest)

“Darrell’s style of playing was a badly needed game changer in the guitar world. He created a powerful magnet that drew all kinds of guitarists into his uniqueness. His flair for breaking the mold will appeal to countless generations.”

Richie Faulkner (Judas Priest)

“In addition to having a perfect blend of melody, technique and feel, the whole sound of the band was a massive contrast to the hair metal that came before it. Pantera’s music never felt over produced and was always raw sounding.

“There were some exceptions, but for the most part it was the solos over crushing bass and drums. No rhythm tracks. I think it just made it raw and real. Along with his melodic sensibilities and technique, it stands up to this day.”

Glenn Tipton (Judas Priest)

“Darrell is still relevant because he helped pave the way for a new style of lead guitar playing, influencing many players along the way.”

Phil Anselmo (Pantera, Down)

“Why is Dime still relevant? Because he is one of the greatest players of all time, hands down.”

Rex Brown (Pantera)

“Dime is one of the most recognized guitar players of all time. From his tone to his phrasing of his riffs, to the way he incorporated all of it together, it was in a class all of its own. It was so special being there in real time – and that spirit is still shining bright. He was a glowing beacon of light in so many people’s lives with his personality and generosity.”

Marty Friedman

“Dime is more than just a guitar player. He represents a good dude, a happy and fun guy to be around, a bro who lives and breathes guitar and heavy music. He was the opposite of the stereotypical egomaniac guitarist, and that’s what all of us hopefully aspire to be.

“On top of this, his playing is capable of melting your face beyond recognition! He left us with music that brings people immense joy, even when channeled through other super musicians who are compelled to spread his music throughout the world. That makes him extremely relevant in my book.”

Nita Strauss

“I can’t think of another guitarist who has the combination of stellar technique and reckless abandon that was exhibited by the great Dimebag Darrell! That’s something that so many modern guitarists aspire to but can never duplicate.”

Jim Dunlop (Dunlop, MXR)

“He was completely dedicated to his craft – his playing, riffs, arrangements, solos and tone. It was almost like you took Eddie, Randy and Jimi and put them in a blender, but what came out sounded like Dime and no one else.

“He was a master of not only his guitar but his entire rig; he’d take things like the MXR Flanger/Doubler and use it in a subtle but unmistakable way that was instantly recognizable as his sound and no one else’s. His playing took you on a journey, from the brutal sledgehammer world of Walk and Domination to the brooding beauty of This Love and Floods. He’d not only take you there; he’d leave you there – and you were all the better for it.

“Just like Randy, Dime was a master of crafting a melody within a melody, but in his own way. No one sounded or played like him, and no-one ever will. He was so damned pure and honest in everything he’d do.

“He was also one of the coolest people I’ve ever been lucky enough to hang with, and he genuinely loved and respected his fans. He never phoned it in, no matter how tired or hungover he was. He was always ‘on.’ The glass was never half-empty with Dime; it was so full, it was overflowing. You could see it in his eyes at every single show. No exceptions, ever.”

Mark Morton (Lamb of God)

“Dime’s relevance is rooted in his authenticity. Of course, his technical skills were top notch; but it was his ability to blend elements of Black Sabbath power, ZZ Top swagger and Van Halen fireworks into a voice that became uniquely his own that sets Dime apart as one of the greats. We love you, Dimebag!”

Blues Saraceno

“Dime represented all the best parts of all that music we love. The phrasing, passion, imagination, aggression, execution, tone, kindness and fuck-yeah attitude with just the right amount of Texas swing mixed in. Unduplicatable. The Abbott brothers were originals. Anybody who had the good fortune to have them in their lives was better for it. I sure know mine was.”

Jose Mangin (Satellite radio metal ambassador)

“His spirit. His attitude toward life and metal. He left a lasting legacy and was truly the most unique metal personality to ever come from our 54 years of music. His riffs, his music, his passion is what makes Dime still relevant. He’s the greatest metal guitar player of all time, and after all these years the world still feels the same. In fact, I think his reputation is even greater now than it was 20 years ago.”

Cody Jinks

“What will live on, along with Dime’s incredible music, is his love for his fans. As a fan, I saw how important it was to him to treat everyone right. Every day, I try to show my fans the love that Dime showed us. That’s as beautiful as his music.”

Matt Heafy (Trivium)

“Great guitar playing is typically measured in terms of what one can do on lead guitar; but rhythm guitar needs to be equally weighted in importance. Dime had written some of the most iconic rhythm riffs – whether as simple and understated (yet perfect) as Walk or as intricate and unique as the rhythm parts in Shedding Skin or New Level. Dime also wrote some of the most powerfully heavy riffs, like Domination and This Love. The list goes on.

“That doesn’t even scratch the surface of Dime’s lead playing. He was capable of shredding and out-shredding any of the virtuosos of the time while having this incredibly soulful solo style that was emotional, memorable and singable. He was masterful with tone, gear, showmanship, writing, rhythm/lead… He had it all and then some.”

dUg Pinnick (King’s X)

“With Walk, he made one of the most incredibly simple yet complex and groovy riffs that anyone has ever come up with. 20 years later, he’s still inspiring the next generation.”

Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer)

“The riffs. Riffs live forever. Some of the most gloriously heavy breakdowns and so much more. The man could take three notes and create one of the most memorable riffs of all time, Walk. But also the way he lived – always up for a good time, always positive. People remember that.”

“Darrell was an extraordinary talent, somebody whose guitar was part of their body and who was miles above any other player of that genre. When you combine that with Dime’s charismatic personality, that made everybody feel like they were his best friend; it translates over generations. The legend carries on. Dime was totally unique. He was a one-of-a-kind guy.”

Charlie Benante (Anthrax, Pantera Celebration)

“Dime was continuously learning and developing skills and Ideas. He was so ahead of his time that guitarists are still blown away when they hear him for the first time. I don’t think anyone doubts that Dime was one of the last guitar players that revolutionized guitar playing and guitar style.

“For me, he was the rockstar guitar player. Besides Van Halen, it’s him. Dime’s personality was this larger-than-life party figure, but he was one of the warmest, generous and loving people I knew. That side of him comes out a lot in his playing too."

Ola Englund (YouTuber, the Haunted)

“There are guitar players that rip and tear, but few did it like Dime, and that’s why he’s always going to stay a legend. He lived and breathed guitar and poured his heart and soul into his craft. And with that he left a true legacy.”

Bill Kelliher (Mastodon)

“Dimebag will go down in history as one of the most badass Southern metal guitarists of our generation. His distinctive testosterone-driven riffs and face-melting solos will inspire legions of future metalheads to pick up the guitar. He was ahead of his time, bending strings and notes beyond the limits of human aptitude.”

Scott Ian (Anthrax)

“Darrell’s ability, tone, style, approach, musicality, aggression, rhythm chops and smile changed guitar playing in the same way Eddie did a generation before him. Darrell’s sound is unmistakable and his influence on the four decades that came after is inescapable.”

Tommy Victor (Prong)

“The technical proficiency of his playing is undeniable. It was pretty much spot-on consistently. A lot of guys through the years practiced to Dime because he was so good – his rhythm playing and his solos. But beyond that, I think he fused a lot of styles together.

“If you really listen to all his work, there’s blues, there’s old-school metal, there’s thrash and there’s hardcore punk there. Some of that New Orleans sound is in there as well. He accomplished the pure elements of rock into one package.”

Frank Bello (Anthrax)

“Dime was a gift to all us metal fans. I’m proud to say I was a friend of his and got to gamble, drink and tour the world with him. He was a really great person, and I think that’s what I think people miss. I’m glad there are those great videos [that show] how much fun he was to hang out with, because that was all in one package!

“Imagine this: an amazing guitar player, world-class riff-meister and great soloist – and then he’s this great guy on the other side. It draws you in; you were always drawn to Dime.

“It’s fun watching the new generation be turned onto Dime, because there’s a whole new flock of guitar players and metal fans that are finding out about him and wanting to know everything about him. And they should, because Dime was the real deal.”

Dean Zelinsky (DBZ Guitars, luthier, designer of the Dean ML)

“Darrell is one of the most influential players of all time and was also the most genuine person I ever met. He was kind to the core, had a huge heart and loved to entertain. While fans were watching this incredible guitar player onstage, they were falling in love with his infectious persona and smile.

“This transcends the music, it transcends time. He clearly inspired hundreds of thousands, possibly millions around the world to want to play guitar. Everyone wanted – and wants – to be like Dime. He was a pioneer in what metal became. His playing is unmatched, even today.”

Jake Bowen (Periphery)

“We’re living in an age where it seems legendary artists are getting harder to come by. By legendary, I mean artists who breathe unique energy or a signature sound into the scenes they inhabit. Darrell ‘Dimebag’ Abbott was a force on guitar very much in the way Jimi Hendrix, Eddie Van Halen and Randy Rhoads were.

“Like the aforementioned, Dime played his instrument in a way that is instantly recognizable, when you hear one note, one bend, or even just the guitar tone you know exactly who you’re dealing with.

“While we wait for the next generation of legendary artists to take hold, I believe people will look back to the past and realize that we had something amazing when Dime was with us. Hopefully the younger generation realizes this and figures out the formula to their own unique sound the way Pantera was able to.”

Satchel (Steel Panther)

“Why is Dime still so relevant? This is a subjective question, and I’m going to give my very opinionated opinion on this, because speculating is what we do when given speculative questions… and also, I give no ducks. And that right there, I believe, is the answer: Dime gave no ducks.

Dime played his instrument in a way that is instantly recognizable, when you hear one note, one bend, or even just the guitar tone you know exactly who you’re dealing with Jake Bowen

“And he played guitar like he gave no ducks. And that, you kids out there, doesn’t mean Dime didn’t care; he cared about the music, the tone, the riffs, the bends, the vibrato and the motherduckin’ conviction with which he played. That’s why he sounded like a beast every time he picked up a guitar. That’s why he put the time in to become a virtuoso and also why he never hit a bad note – because he played every note with so much conviction that it was impossible for it to be a bad note.

“He ducking cared a lot, but when he started playing, he gave no ducks. He didn’t give a duck who didn’t like it. He didn’t give a duck if it sold a million records. He didn’t give a duck if he never won a Grammy. He gave zero ducks. And he still sounds ducking killer 30 years later. We can all learn from Dime after all these years. Play guitar like you give no ducks. When your teacher asks where your homework is, tell her you have no ducks to give about homework.

“When your mom asks you to clean your room, tell her you ran out of ducks to give about cleaning your damn room. When the IRS shows up at your door looking for your receipts for 2018, tell them to ask someone who gives a duck. Then crank up some Pantera.”

Kayla Kent (YouTuber)

“The vibrato, the hick bends, his insanely clean legato and pick attack. Couple that with his original style in his music with the groove metal, and his original style aesthetically – using exclusively ML‑shaped guitars. He was original at his core in the best way possible, and he always stuck to his guns.”

Ben Eller (YouTuber)

“Attitude will never go out of style! Players like Dime and EVH had a sincerity and ferocity to their playing that will always be relevant and timeless because it’s the real deal, and people can hear, feel and smell [it]!”

Chris Caffery (Trans-Siberian Orchestra)

“There are very few guitarists who actually attached a sound to their legacy. Tony Iommi, Michael Schenker, Eddie Van Halen, Yngwie Malmsteen and Angus Young all had that special quality where it changed the history of guitar and almost created its own category. This is why I use the term ‘un-Dime-niable.’ After he came along and Pantera rose to the top of the scene, there was a new sound.

“Dime placed himself among Hendrix and Jeff Beck and any greats that can be used as one of the ‘he sounds like’ guitarists! Or the ones people will say, ‘I was inspired by…’ 20 years from now I can only see this legacy growing. There is and always will be a Pantera sound and style. Very few bands can say this.”

Chad Kroeger (Nickelback)

“Every generation needs a guitar hero to inspire the new flock of players. Thank God every generation will be able to look back at what Dime did for guitar playing and be able to call him a hero.”

Rabea Massaad (YouTuber)

“His approach to ‘heavy’ is pretty much timeless. The tight, palm-muted chugs and tonal choices in his riffs still don’t sound dated, they just sound heavy! On top of that, I think his style and attitude toward his playing is infectious.

“It was more than just ‘shred,’ he had soul in his playing, attitude and a charisma that made me wanna learn the parts and experience feeling what it’s like to try to play those parts. He influenced a lot of guitar players from more than one angle. Riffs and lead, writing and how to be a stand-up dude with a good attitude to being a guitar player.”

Chris Broderick (In Flames)

“1. His playing had so much of his personality and bravado in it that you can’t help but connect with it in a guttural way.

“2. Between his technical prowess and the unique blend of Texas shred, he and his brother could groove so hard!”

Dave Davidson (Revocation)

“As I sit here listening to Vulgar Display of Power, pondering Dime’s legacy, a few words come to mind. Attitude. Virtuosity. Soul. Dime had all those qualities and more. His blend of aggressive riffing and guitar acrobatics were combined so perfectly that his music continues to resonate with fans of metal, young and old.

“Dime had a unique voice on the guitar; you can hear five seconds of a riff or a solo and can just tell it’s him by his tone and feel. If you’re just picking up a guitar today and want to play metal, you’re going to be influenced by him in some way. His influence was that great on the genre. Thanks for the inspiration, Dime; you changed the way I looked at the guitar.”

Sully Erna (Godsmack)

“Most people would say Dime is one of the best metal guitarists in the world. That’s a bit vague for me. I’d put Dime in the top three against any metal guitarist. But it’s beyond his playing that makes him an icon.

“His character and loyalty as a friend, brother and human being is what separates him miles from any other person I’ve ever met. And when you have talent and genuine care for people and life, that’s what makes you unforgettable!”

C.J. Pierce (Drowning Pool)

“Dime was a one-of-a-kind, natural talent, a completely original musician like no other. His writing style and solos define Southern metal at its finest. I believe it says in the dictionary the definition of metal is Pantera! The music Dime created with Pantera pushed the limits and will forever live on and be relevant.”

Eric Peterson (Testament)

“Dime’s riffs are still heavy hitting, perfect riff frequencies that abduct you to the bone and reflesh you! My favorite thing about his solos is they don’t 'over shred'. They fit the vibe of the songs, and he wasn’t afraid to make some noise, either! Don’t get me wrong though; there is shredding going on when needed, it’s just very well-controlled and always fits the demeanor of the songs.”

Attila Vörös (YouTuber)

“It’s the way in which Dime could express himself through his playing. His riffs and leads are like a language everybody can understand, simply because it’s never just notes being put after one another; it’s always done with intention and depth. Dime was totally real and honest, and people feel that.

“Then, of course, there’s the person he was, which, needless to say, touched and resonated with so many – and still does. Dime was like a big brother, even though I never met him.”

Jon Donais (Anthrax, Shadows Fall)

“Dime is what a I call an MVP guitarist. He had the riffs, songs, solos and the rockstar charisma and presence. It’s rare to find someone who can check all those boxes.”

Phil Demmel (Category 7, Kerry King)

“Dime, EVH, Rhoads, SRV and Hendrix were dedicated to their craft from all angles, including technique, note selection and performance. But it’s the instrument and the equipment that is their conduit to the listener and makes him so relevant. Players are chasing his guitar setup and his tone, and that’s all thanks to him putting in the time to develop that signature sound.”

Billy Graziadei (Biohazard)

“In 20 years, there hasn’t been a single person who comes close to touching Dime. He is to our generation what Jimi Hendrix was to his! Beyond his killer guitar skills and style, Darrell put so much heart and soul into everything he did! He set the bar so high that there will never be anyone that can come close to filling his shoes! He is the best there ever was.”

Rita Haney (“Dimebagzhag”)

“I think it was his outlook on life and his way of life. He was totally genuine, and that came out in every single thing he did, including genuinely caring about people. To me, his 333 percent genuine heart is why he still matters so much today.”