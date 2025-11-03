“In all the years I’ve been playing since I was a child, I don’t remember ever adjusting a tone knob. I’m not going to miss it”: Why Tetrarch’s Diamond Rowe believes that tone knobs on guitars are overrated
The fast-rising metal guitar star released her very first signature model with Jackson last year – which also marked the first signature guitar model for a Black female heavy metal artist
Tetrarch's Diamond Rowe became Jackson's first-ever female signature artist last year with the release of her highly lauded Monarkh guitar. When it landed, many fans were quick to notice that the guitar was missing its tone knobs – which, as Rowe explains, was a conscious decision.
“Honestly, the first adjustment I made when we were putting the specs together for this guitar was to get rid of the tone knobs,” she tells Guitar.com.
“It was like the very first thing I told them, because in all the years I’ve been playing since I was a child, I don’t remember ever adjusting a tone knob for literally anything. So, I’m like, you know what? Clearly, I’m not going to miss it. So, I just did two volume knobs.”
Tone knobs (or no tone knobs) aside, the guitar does come fully equipped with the classic metal pairing of the EMG 81 in the neck and EMG 85 in the bridge – and Rowe has a bone to pick with those who think active pickups can ruin your tone.
“I gravitated towards playing what my favorite bands played because when I was 11, I didn’t know anything about, you know, different pickups, active, passive, string gauges, nothing like that,” she continues.
“It was just like, oh, Kirk Hammet plays EMGs, so that’s what I want to play. So my first guitars had them in there. And I feel like it just became a part of my sound.
“Whenever I play EMGs, it just it’s that metal sound that everyone knows,” Rowe elaborates. “And some people like that about them and some people don’t. They feel like it might take away some of like the uniqueness of their playing or whatever. I don’t. I love them. I plug and play EMGs and I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s what I need.’”
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Earlier this year, the fast-rising guitar star revealed the name of the metal legend who asked her for a guitar lesson.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.