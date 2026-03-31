“We can’t let anything happen to it”: Ziggy Marley on the whereabouts of Bob Marley’s iconic Les Paul Special – and why he prefers a Strat now
Marley Senior’s legendary Les Paul was his prime stage and studio guitar
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Ziggy Marley, son of Bob Marley, has revealed why he hasn’t followed in his father’s footsteps as a Gibson Les Paul player – opening up on the whereabouts of the late reggae legend’s famed Les Paul Special.
The heavily modified Special, purchased from Top Gear in Denmark Street in 1973, was Bob’s go-to guitar. He first used it for a string of UK dates in May that year, though it would later become his prime stage and studio guitar, accompanying him until the end of his career.
An obscure, brown-finished model, the LP Special underwent various mods and repairs over the years, including its garish pickup selector plate and a top-to-bottom refresh from Jimi Hendrix collaborator Roger Mayer, who also added an anodized pickguard.Article continues below
It was revived by Gibson in 2002 as part of an exclusive limited run, but the original remains far removed from the public eye. And, as Ziggy assures readers in a new interview with Guitar World, it’s being well looked after.
“I played that Les Paul, too, for a couple of years after my father passed away,” he says when asked if he’d ever been tempted to become a LP player like his dad.
“I like Les Pauls, but for certain things. For me, it’s not as versatile or as free as my Strat.”
“It's around, but it's being taken care of properly, y’know?” Marley continues of the guitar’s whereabouts. “We can't let anything happen to it. I have a picture of me playing it back in the ’80s. It's a beautiful-sounding guitar. I remember, when I was younger and I used to pick it up, it felt so heavy. It’s a heavy piece of wood!”
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Though his father was a Les Paul loyalist in his later years, Ziggy has gravitated to the Fender ranks for a guitar he believes offers more versatility.
“It’s my Strat, mostly,” Ziggy says of his current guitar picks. “The same one I’ve had for years. How old is it? Getting old. It’s gonna be vintage in a few years [2014]. I like the Strat for its versatility. I like to experiment. Some nights I might play on one setting. Some nights I might switch it. It depends how I feel.”
Guitar World’s full interview with Ziggy Marley will be published in the coming weeks.
Matt is the GuitarWorld.com News Editor, and has been writing and editing for the site for five years. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 19 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. During his GW career, he’s interviewed Peter Frampton, Zakk Wylde, Tosin Abasi, Matteo Mancuso and more, and has profiled the CEOs of Guitar Center and Fender.
When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt performs with indie rock duo Esme Emerson, and has previously opened for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Keane, Japanese House and Good Neighbours.
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