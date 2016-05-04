Happy Star Wars Day! Galactic Empire Premiere Metal Cover of "Imperial March"

A lot of people out there consider May 4 "Star Wars Day."

If you happen to be one of those people—or if you're considering taking Star Wars Day at least semi-seriously—you might appreciate a brand-new video by a band called Galactic Empire.

It's their rather awesome cover of John Williams’ legendary “Imperial March,” that powerful, Wagner-esque piece of music from the original Star Wars.

You might even remember these guys from late last year, when they covered the Star Wars theme to celebrate the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

If you enjoy the two videos mentioned above (one of which can be viewed below), be sure to check out the band's recently launched Kickstarter campaign right here.

The band seeks funding to "promote the release of their debut full-length album"—and so they can take their galactic show on the road later this year. Enjoy!