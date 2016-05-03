Hear Axl Rose Rehearse with AC/DC: Three More Songs

(Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Yesterday, we shared two mysterious audio clips of what seems to be Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose rehearsing with AC/DC.

Today we're adding a few more leaked clips, leaving you with—in total—the following songs:

“Thunderstruck,” “Shoot to Thrill,” “Hells Bells,” “Hell Ain’t a Bad Place to Be” and “Back in Black.”

Of course, because there are no photos or videos among the leaked files, we can't be 100 percent sure this really is Rose and AC/DC. However, two clips mention Lisbon, Portugal, where AC/DC are scheduled to perform May 7, as part of their Rock or Bust tour.