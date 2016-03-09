Hear the Fuzzed-Out New Instrumental EP by Davie Allan and Joel Grind

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new split release by surf rock pioneer Davie Allan and Toxic Holocaust's Joel Grind.

The four-song EP, an infectious display of fuzzed-out instrumental guitar mayhem, will be released March 11 via Relapse Records.

You can stream the entire release below. Make it the soundtrack to your next biker party!

As always, tell us what you think of it in the comments below.

The EP is availble now for preorder via relapse.com.