Hear the Marcus King Band's New Self-Titled Album

(Image credit: Matt Wignall)

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of the Marcus King Band's new self-titled album.

The disc, which was produced by Warren Haynes—and also features contributions from Haynes and Derek Trucks—will be released October 7 via Fantasy Records.

Even though he's only 20, Marcus King’s dazzling musical ability is on full display throughout The Marcus King Band, which is—no matter how you slice it—one hell of a guitar album.

It highlights King’s soaring guitar work, rough-hewn vocals and heartfelt songs. King, who was raised in Greenville, South Carolina, and his band broaden the sound with blasts of swampy brass, a lock-step rhythm section and swirling organ.

Written entirely on the road and recorded at Carriage House Studios in Stamford, Connecticut, The Marcus King Band features King on lead vocals and guitar, Jack Ryan on drums and percussion, Stephen Campbell on bass, Matt Jennings on keys and organ, Dean Mitchell on sax and Justin Johnson on trumpet, trombone and backing vocals. Haynes adds his trademark slide guitar to "Virginia" and Trucks truly goes to town on "Self-Hatred."

"Marcus is the first player I’ve heard since Derek Trucks to play with the maturity of a musician well beyond his age," Haynes says. "He’s very much influenced by the blues, but also by jazz, rock, soul and any timeless genre of music. You can hear the influences, but it all comes through him in his own unique way. He has one of those voices that instantly draws you in, and his guitar playing is an extension of his voice and vice versa.”

The Marcus King Bandis available here for preorder.

For more about the Marcus King Band, visit marcuskingband.com.

The Marcus King Band on Tour:

10/5 – Boston, MA – Great Scott’s

10/6 - Bay Shore, NY – YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts

10/8 – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern

10/14 – Evans, GA – Columbia County Ampitheater

10/15 – Greenville, SC – Fall For Greenville