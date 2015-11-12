Hinder Premiere "Wasted Life" Music Video —Exclusive

Today. GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Wasted Life," the new music video by Hinder.

The track is from the band's latest album, When the Smoke Clears, which was released in May via The End Records.

The new video is compiled from footage shot during the band's 2015 European tour, which was their first European jaunt in seven years.

"We had an amazing time on the tour," says Hinder's Cody Hanson. "It had been several years since we'd been able to make the trip, so to see such excitement from the fans was overwhelming. We're very excited to be able to share some of our experiences with everyone!"

The band isn't through touring for 2015, either. You can check out all their current dates, which run through December 19, directly below the video.

"We can't wait to get back on the road in the U.S. and hit some of our favorite cities, especially those we missed on the last leg," Hanson says. "For some of our fans, this will be the first time they get to hear songs from our latest album live. It's going to be a blast to end the year on such a high note."

When the Smoke Clears is available via iTunes.

For more about Hinder, visit hindermusic.com and follow them on Facebook.

Hinder 2015 Tour Dates: