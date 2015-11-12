Hinder Premiere "Wasted Life" Music Video —Exclusive

Today. GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Wasted Life," the new music video by Hinder.
The track is from the band's latest album, When the Smoke Clears, which was released in May via The End Records.
The new video is compiled from footage shot during the band's 2015 European tour, which was their first European jaunt in seven years.
"We had an amazing time on the tour," says Hinder's Cody Hanson. "It had been several years since we'd been able to make the trip, so to see such excitement from the fans was overwhelming. We're very excited to be able to share some of our experiences with everyone!"
The band isn't through touring for 2015, either. You can check out all their current dates, which run through December 19, directly below the video.
"We can't wait to get back on the road in the U.S. and hit some of our favorite cities, especially those we missed on the last leg," Hanson says. "For some of our fans, this will be the first time they get to hear songs from our latest album live. It's going to be a blast to end the year on such a high note."
When the Smoke Clears is available via iTunes.
For more about Hinder, visit hindermusic.com and follow them on Facebook.
Hinder 2015 Tour Dates:
- Nov 19 - Amos' Southend; Charlotte, NC
- Nov 20 - Baltimore Sound Stage; Baltimore, MD
- Nov 21 - The Stone Pony; Asbury Park, NJ
- Nov 23 - Port City Music Hall; Portland, ME
- Nov 25 - Upstate Concert Hall; Clifton Park, NY
- Nov 27 - Manchester, NH; Jewel NH
- Nov 28 - Showplace Theatre; Buffalo, NY
- Nov 29 - Sherlocks; Erie, PA
- Dec 01 - The Tree; Joliet, IL
- Dec 02 - The Intersection; Grand Rapids, MI
- Dec 04 - Anthem @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino; Sioux City, IA
- Dec 05 - Q and Z Expo Center; Ringle, WI
- Dec 06 - The Machine Shop; Flint, MI
- Dec 08 - POVS; Spring Lake Park, MN
- Dec 09 - Fargo Theatre; Fargo, ND
- Dec 11 - Bourbon Theatre; Lincoln, NE
- Dec 12 - Venue 3405; Joplin, MO
- Dec 13 - The Blue Note; Columbia, MO
- Dec 15 - Rockin Rodeo; Denton, TX
- Dec 16 - The Aztec Theatre; San Antonio, TX
- Dec 18 - Diamond Ballroom, Oklahoma City, OK
- Dec 19 - 18th Street Pier; San Leon, TX