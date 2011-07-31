Interview: Megadeth Guitarist Chris Broderick at the 2011 Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival

Full Metal Jackie, corresponding for Guitar World from the Revolver-sponsored 2011 Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival, got the chance to catch up with Megadeth guitarist Chris Broderick for an exclusive interview. You can check it out in the video below.

Megadeth are currently wrapping up work on their new album, TH1RT3EN, which is due out this fall on Roadrunner Records.

