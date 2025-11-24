Every single JHS pedal has been given a Black Friday discount up to 25% at Sweetwater – and yes, it includes the Color Box, Morning Glory and Angry Charlie

In my experience, Black Friday is probably the best time of year to pick up a new effects pedal (or multiples, if you’ve been saving hard). Having covered these sales for a few years, stompbox bargains are always the first thing I hunt for. So it was with great pleasure and curiosity that I spotted Sweetwater has slashed prices across its entire range of JHS pedals .

We’re talking huge savings across distortions, delays, modulations, you name it. If Sweetwater stocks it, the price has been cut as part of their Black Friday guitar deals . Josh Scott’s YouTube-famous brand has been at the heart of modern guitar culture for years now, evolving from humble mod jobs on Boss pedals back in 2007 to one of the most respected names in the industry.

If you're looking for an overdrive to get your pedalboard up and running, the JHS 3 Series Distortion Pedal is a great starting point and has been reduced by 25% to only $74.25 . Alternatively, if you're looking for a pedal with ultimate analog warmth, the bulb-driven JHS Good Vibrations modulation pedal has had $100 knocked off during the sale. The there's discounts off classics like the Morning Glory transparent overdrive and the iconic 3-channel Angry Charlie.

With savings of up to $113 and over 66 pedals to choose from, I’ve picked out my top five JHS deals worth checking out. Let’s dive in:

Save 25% ($62.25) JHS 424 Gain Stage Channel Preamp Pedal: was $249 now $186.75 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ If you want to join the tone revolution but don’t quite fancy paying over the odds for vintage gear, the JHS 424 Gain Stage is the pedal for you. With $63 off at Sweetwater, this is the first big-brand take on the famous 424 MK1 recording multitrack recorder, made relevant again by guitarist Mk.gee. Expect whacky versatility, as this pedal will deliver drive, clean boost, fuzz, and can even be used as a direct-in. Perfect for the modern tone chaser. Read our full 4.5-star review .

Save 25% ($49.75) JHS Hard Drive Distortion: was $199 now $149.25 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ The JHS Hard Drive has been reduced by $50 during this Sweetwater sale and is perfect for children of the ’90s. From Dimebag Darrell scooped-mids tight riffs to classic Green Day and early Foo Fighters Marshall tones, the Hard Drive (available in either black or tan) is an in-your-face, punchy distortion pedal. This is one of JHS’s first completely unique circuits, and picking it up for $50 less than usual is incredibly tempting. Read our full 4.5-star review .

Save 25% ($33.75) JHS Tidewater Mini Tremolo: was $135 now $101.25 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ Sometimes all I want is a pedal that does its job in the simplest way possible, and the Tidewater Mini does just that. With $34 off at Sweetwater, this mini pedal nails the tremolo tone of classic vintage Fender amplifiers. You know the one – that sweet, musical tremolo that makes everything sound just a little better without taking up much space in the mix. If you don’t know it yet, be warned: play it once and you’ll be hooked for life (take my word for it). There’s a reason why this one features in our guide to the best tremolo pedals .

Save 25% ($112.25) JHS Colour Box V2 Preamp Pedal: was $449 now $336.75 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ If you’re looking for the biggest discount, you’ve found it. With $113 off the ticket price, the Color Box V2 offers you the best savings at Sweetwater. Luckily for us, it’s a superb pedal too. It is a multifaceted pedal, but its prime use is as a fully analog vintage preamp with oozing overdrive. It’s not hyperbole when I say the Color Box has been used every time my band and I visited our studio to record. This current offer is on the 10th anniversary model, a great chance to pick up something more limited.

Save 25% ($62.25) JHS Flight Delay: was $249 now $186.75 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ The Flight Delay is a fully comprehensive delay pedal, stacked with features you typically want from a modern delay pedal. With a current saving of $63, you’re getting a tasty chunk off, which opens the door to delay, reverse, and analog delays with modulated tapers, tap tempo features, and EQ controls, all in a simple layout. If you’re looking for a delay pedal for life, the Flight Delay should be at the top of your list, as you’re not going to need much more from a delay pedal than this.

