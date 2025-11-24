I'm sorry, my beloved AC30, but with hundreds slashed off digital modelers and multi-effects, I've found your replacement this Black Friday - here are 5 units that are turning my head

My name is Daryl, and I'm a gear addict. Guitars, amps, pedals, you name it, I have a fascination with them. Now, I'd say my tastes mainly fall under the vintage and traditional category. My main love is vintage reissue Gibson guitars and retro-voiced valve combos. That said, with so many multi-effects, digital modellers, and floor units on sale this Black Friday, my head has been turned, and maybe it's time to ditch the cumbersome tube amp in favor of its contemporary digital counterpart.

While my home studio is littered with amps from a '68 reissue Fender Twin to the far more portable Fender Blues Jnr, a monstrous 100W Soldano-inspired head and cab, I always gravitate towards one in particular, my all-time favorite, the Vox AC30. This diamond-clad combo is my go-to gigging companion, and while I love its throaty midrange bark and fierce top-end, I could really do without its back-breaking weight.

Below is a selection of digital modelling units from IK Multimedia, Line 6, Neural DSP, and Boss. These are the models that I'm genuinely considering this Black Friday.

Save $100 IK Multimedia TONEX: was $429 now $329 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ In our glowing review, we said, "There is no shortage of applications for the TONEX. It's a no-brainer for any player who wants to take a digital version of their rig to their gig in a compact, portable, and affordable format. But it's a similarly practical tool for the home or studio."



So that's why it's at the top of my considerations. I know it can easily nail my amp sounds and then some.

Save 14% ($100) Line 6 HX Stomp: was $699.99 now $599.99 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ I've seen that my friends, colleagues, and even other bandmates have had the HX Stomp on their pedalboards for the past couple of years, so I know it's a fantastic unit. <p>I know it nails delay, reverb, and modulation sounds, and it also has pretty great amp modeling, too. <br />Read more: <a href="https://www.guitarworld.com/gear/review-line-6-hx-stomp">Line 6 HX Stomp review I know it nails delay, reverb, and modulation sounds, and it also has pretty great amp modeling, too.

Save 6% ($40.98) Neural DSP Nano Cortex Bundle: was $729.98 now $689 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ The Quad Cortex has become an essential unit for us at Guitar World, serving as our go-to for recording audio for our gear demo videos.



In our review, we said, "The Nano Cortex might not be perfect, but with the help of a breezy app, an expansive new update, and some world-class features, it very nearly is. As a compact amp modeler/cab simulator/capture device, this is perhaps the best option out there, screen or no screen." <p>Bundled with an expression pedal, you can save $40 at Sweetwater.<br />Read more: <a href="https://www.guitarworld.com/reviews/neural-dsp-nano-cortex-review">Neural DSP Nano Cortex review Bundled with an expression pedal, you can save $40 at Sweetwater.

Save $210 Boss GT-1000: was $1,209.99 now $999.99 at guitarworld.com Read more Read less ▼ Whether you need a great variety of expressive tones for performing on stage or want to create entirely new signature sounds, the Boss GT-1000 delivers extremely powerful guitar tone and effects capabilities in a stage-worthy, portable, all-in-one rig package.

What's stopping me buying a multi-effects unit?

At my last show, it really hit me that it was time to make a change. After loading the car up again with two guitars, a handsome mahogany Gibson Explorer and the somewhat less good-looking Gibson Theodore, my downsized pedalboard, and then the AC30, my back was in bits - and the thought of doing it again at the other side was enough to bring me out in a cold sweat.

Now, digital modeling technology has never been better, and the likes of the Line 6 Helix, Fender's Tone Master, or the IK Multimedia TONEX are stunning examples of what is possible in this day and age. So, I know I can easily get a convincing AC tone from a modern floor unit, and its lightweight nature will drastically reduce the effort it takes to load in and out of gigs, but I'm still left wondering if I'll use it to its full potential.

I'm not a massive user of effects. Currently, my board consists of my main heavy overdrive, a lighter gain stage, a boost for solos, an octave pedal for when things get riffy, a harmonic tremolo for some spacey movement, and a wah that I'm guilty of overusing.

My fear with a multi-effects unit is that I won't use half of the effects, amp models, and other fancy features. That said, who says I need to use it all? Surely, a handful of great effects, a seriously convincing amp model, and the added portability are enough to make the unit a well-worth investment. I guess there's only one way to find out... I'm going to have to buy one and try it live.

