My favorite Klon-style overdrive just dropped by 48%! At just $99, this may be the smartest upgrade you can make to your sound this Black Friday

It's fair to say that the Klon Centaur is a legendary overdrive pedal. It's revered by everyone from John Mayer to Jeff Beck, and has gone on to gain a cult following. Crafted by Bill Finnegan between 1994 and 2008, only around 8000 units were made, contributing to its mystique and hefty second-hand price. Its primary function is to replicate the sound of cranked tube amplifiers at lower volumes, and as such, it delivers a very musical, natural drive that sends most guitarists into a frenzy.

Now that it has become so difficult to get hold of an original, numerous manufacturers have created their own Klon clones. My personal favorite, and the one that is currently on my own pedalboard, is Warm Audio's Centavo. I absolutely love this pedal, so when I saw a sizable $90 off at Guitar Center, I had to shout about it.

Save 48% ($90) Warm Audio WA-CV Centavo: was $189 now $99 at Guitar Center This pedal combines the classic aesthetics of the famed Klon Centaur with an impressive sound that makes it a top contender among Klon clones - and a firm favorite among us at Guitar World. Save $90 at Guitar Center.

The Centavo features a stunning custom-cast ‘Champagne’ enclosure and is adorned with three oxblood-colored knobs, making it a very visually appealing addition to my pedalboard. But it’s not just about looks; the real magic happens when you plug in. With controls for Gain, Treble, and Output, plus a handy Mod switch on the back to enhance low-end response, the Centavo delivers a rich and smooth tone that just begs to be fed blues licks.

In our glowing 4.5-star review, we were thoroughly impressed, noting that "there’s a serious amount of clean power to help you push through, to heat things up." If you’re looking to achieve those coveted cranked tube amp sounds, the Centavo excels at providing that warm, saturated drive while remaining versatile enough to function as a clean boost. Whether you’re using it as your main sound or stacking it with other pedals, this affordable option won’t disappoint.

WARM AUDIO CENTAVO - This Might be The Best Klon Ive Heard! - YouTube Watch On

At $99, the Warm Audio Centavo is a steal, offering fantastic value for players seeking to enhance their tone without the hefty price tag associated with similar high-end pedals.

