Thomann's budget Harley Benton range just got even cheaper for Black Friday with huge price cuts on a range of guitars, pedals, and accessories

Thomann’s Cyber Week sale is officially live – a site-wide celebration of all things deal-y with savings of up to 70% on offer – but it’s just made Black Friday decision making a whole lot trickier. There’s a lot to like about a large chunk of the deals from Thomann at the moment, but I’d like to direct your attention to one small corner of this particular cornucopia: that of Thomann’s house brand, Harley Benton, where there’s currently up to 25% off a fine selection of guitars and accessories .

Harley Benton is Thomann’s own-brand outlet for excellent budget gear, and a rightfully-lauded brand under which some incredible products have seen the light of day. From now until December 1st, there’s a heady number of great Harley Benton artefacts on offer for some tantalising prices.

Harley Benton: Up to 25% off guitars and accessories at Thomann

Harley Benton is Thomann’s in-house budget-and-beginner badge, the roster of which runs the gamut of guitar-y goodness – guitars, basses, pedals and power inclusive. As part of its Cyber Week festivities, a large number of Harley Benton products are discounted by up to 25%. Grab a true bargain learner guitar, level up your metal playing with an active-pickupped Les Paul-a-like, or treat yourself to a tabletop practice amp for a steal. And that’s just the beginning.

There are loads of great deals in the guitar department, a personal fave of which is the DC Junior (a double-cutaway Les Paul Junior clone) – which, courtesy of Cyber Week, comes with a free gig bag . For the heavier-minded, and for a more palpable saving, there’s the Harley Benton Agufish Standard, a rare Harley Benton signature model for YouTube personality Hunter Engel (otherwise known as Agufish). This hefty lil number is a metal marvel, and 10%-discounted to just £379 .

Continuing the Harley Benton signature theme, and for those of you after something a little more Fender than Gibson, you could also bag yourself a signature superstrat-style axe designed after guitar YouTuber Max Carlisle, better known as Guitar Max. The Harley Benton Guitar MAX Fusion Signature PF isn’t discounted, but rather bundled; buy it, and get a bevy of Swiff Audio goodness (including a wireless guitar system ), gratis.

If you want a powerful practice amp with which to hear your beautiful new guitar purchase at home, there’s a great multi-functional deal in the Harley Benton TableAmp V2 Bluetooth. This is a small form-factor 30W practice amp with Bluetooth built-in for playing along to tracks, or simply using it as a casual hi-fi system when you’re not noodling’. For Cyber Week, it’s at a 12%-discounted price of £61 .

Thomann’s got you covered on the effects front too, thanks to its Harley Benton DNAfx GiT, discounted by 19% – bringing its price down to just £105 . The DNAfx GiT is a budget multi-effects pedal with a huge amount of built-in amp models, cab IRs and guitar effects (the latter of which count over 150). It’s very connectable, very versatile and very accessible as a first foray into digital modelling equipment.

These options just scratch the surface for deals and discounts under the Harley Benton umbrella – and are a drop in the ocean when it comes to the hundreds upon hundreds of wider bargains available at Thomann until the 1st December. Get involved!

