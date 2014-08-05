Kix Discuss and Preview New Album, 'Rock Your Face Off' —Exclusive Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new video by Kix.

In the clip, which you can check out below, the members of the band discuss their new album, Rock Your Face Off, which was released today, August 5.

[[ Kix Guitarists Ronnie Younkins and Brian Forsythe Talk New Album, 'Rock Your Face Off' ]]

Since reuniting in 2003 and adding bassist Mark Schenker to the lineup, Kix have given in to their passion to create new music. Rock Your Face Off is the band’s first new studio album in nearly 20 years.

The album, which was produced by Taylor Rhodes, is a collection of blues-inspired rock that combines catchy hooks and tasty riffs with the inspired musicianship and party atmosphere Kix are known for.

Kix consists of Steve Whiteman (vocals), Ronnie Younkins (guitar), Brian Forsythe (guitar), Jimmy Chalfant (drums) and Mark Schenker (bass).

Photo: Mark Weiss