KROQ’s Kat Corbett Announced as Co-Host for 2018 She Rocks Awards

The Women’s International Music Network (the WiMN) announces KROQ on-air radio personality Kat Corbett as co-host of the upcoming 2018 She Rocks Awards, joining WiMN founder Laura B. Whitmore on stage for this special evening.

Recognizing women who stand out as role models in the music industry, the live awards event takes place on January 26, 2018, at 6:30 p.m. at the House of Blues Anaheim during the NAMM Show.

Corbett is host of the KROQ midday show and local show, Locals Only, which has helped launch many bands. She also currently has a show on SiriusXM. Her extensive radio career has also included stints on Boston’s WFNX, Import Export on XFM in the UK, and on L.A’s Y107. In addition to also holding various music-related positions for many indie films, Corbett is a copy writer and published author, having publisher her first short story on Amazon titled, It’s Personal, in 2013. As a voice-over artist, Corbett’s work includes events such as the MTV VMAs and the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup.

“I'm so looking forward to celebrating women who have not only made a huge impact in the world of music, but on me personally—by realizing their dreams and thriving in such a difficult business, they have been an inspiration,” shares Corbett.

The WiMN Founder, Laura B. Whitmore, comments, “I’m excited to welcome Kat on board as my co-host. Kat’s enthusiastic energy, creative style and know-how will perfectly complement the dynamic evening we have planned for this year’s awards.”

Gearing up for its sixth consecutive year, the She Rocks Awards pays tribute to women who display leadership and stand out within the music industry, and has become a standard at the NAMM Show. Previous award recipients include female industry leaders such as Colbie Caillat, Ronnie Spector, Sheila E, The Bangles, Shirley Manson, Esperanza Spalding, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Batten, Karmin, Orianthi, Dinah Gretsch, Craigie Zildjian, and more. The event brings together industry professionals, music icons, artists, fans and media to celebrate women in music.

The She Rocks Awards will take place on Friday, January 26, 2018 at the House of Blues Anaheim at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. A NAMM badge is not required to attend the She Rocks Awards.

To find out more, visit sherocksawards.com.