Below, check out five new performance videos of "Offering Pain" by Lord Dying.

Each video features a different member of the band playing the song, which can be found on their new album, Poisoned Altars, which was released in January via Relapse Records. Lord Dying are on the road now in support of Anvil.

For more about Lord Dying, follow them on Facebook.

BASS

DRUMS

GUITAR

LEAD GUITAR:

ALL FOUR VIDEOS AT ONCE: