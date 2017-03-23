Members of Guardian and Whitecross Join for a Gospel Rock Revival

Whether you call it white metal or Christian rock, the names Whitecross (Star Song/EMI) and Guardian (Epic) are well-known among fans of those circles, having sold about a million records and many worldwide tours in their heyday.

While both bands reached their zenith in the Nineties, 2017 has brought about a revival of sorts, as core members of both groups have formed a new lineup that will record and tour on some of the classic songs from each band.

Although Guardian and Whitecross have continued to record and play live on occasion in recent years, this new formation of Whitecross + Guardian happened almost by accident.

“I have known Jamie Rowe (vocalist) and David Bach (bassist) from Guardian for years,” explains Michael Feighan, longtime Whitecross drummer. “Rex Carroll (founding Whitecross guitarist) and I were the guys in Whitecross who liked touring the most. We recently got an offer for some Latin American dates with Guardian and we found out that Jamie and David were the road dogs in Guardian, so it made sense that we should put a ‘super group’ together!” adds Feighan with a chuckle.

“It made total sense to David Bach and myself,” says Guardian vocalist, Jamie Rowe. “Why not put one group together, with the guys from both bands who love to play live the most? We think both Guardian and Whitecross fans might really enjoy that – both live and in the studio.”

“Michael Feighan and I joke a lot amongst ourselves,” adds Guardian bassist, David Bach. “We’re totally aware that what the fans really want to hear is Jamie singing Whitecross and Rex playing Guardian. But Mike and I will also bring our own unique thunder to the party!”

The energized lineup of Guardian + Whitecross entered the studio in late February with Rex Carroll at the production helm to record an EP to be titled Revival, which will feature new recordings of Whitecross and Guardian classics, as well as a few surprises.

“We’re already having a blast in the studio!” says Rex Carroll. “I can’t wait to get out on the road with these guys!”

For clarity, Jamie Rowe adds, “Neither the classic lineups of Guardian or Whitecross have officially broken up. We’re just having fun with this unique pairing. Guardian + Whitecross is it’s own thing. Don’t miss it!”

A Pledge Music campaign for this project launched March 21. Visit bit.ly/gwcrevival for more details