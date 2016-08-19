Metallica ‘Early Years’ Documentary: Part 1 Streaming Now

The first chapter of Spotify’s Metallica documentary is streaming, and you can watch it below.

Titled Landmark–Metallica: The Early Years, the four-part series is divided into chapters titled “Metal Militia,” “Metal Up Your Ass,” “Sophistication and Brutality,” and “Armageddon’s Here.” Each features exclusive interviews with James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and Lars Ulrich along with rare archival footage, reminiscences from their peers, new animation by Anthony Schepperd and a companion playlist.

Chapter one is devoted to Hetfield and Ulrich’s first encounter. In it, Hetfield recalls, “When I met Lars, he was pretty much a stinky European kid,” while Ulrich says of the guitarist, “He was really awkward.” Chapter two brings Hammett into the band and covers the making of their debut album. Chapter three is devoted to late bassist Cliff Burton, and chapter four follows the group’s early ascent.