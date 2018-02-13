Metallica's James Hetfield Joins Cast of Ted Bundy Thriller

Metallica frontman James Hetfield has joined the cast of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, the upcoming Ted Bundy thriller from Voltage Pictures.

According to Deadline, Hetfield will play Officer Bob Hayward, a "no-nonsense Utah highway patrol veteran who was the first law enforcement officer to arrest Bundy in 1975 after pulling the killer over and discovering burglary tools in his car, but wisely suspecting much worse."

The film—which stars Zac Efron as the serial killer—is currently in production, and is directed by Joe Berlinger, who also directed and co-produced the legendary 2004 Metallica documentary, Some Kind of Monster.

“Having spent hundreds of hours behind the scenes with James and the rest of Metallica, I have experienced his charisma and powerful presence close up,” Berlinger said in a statement. “It seemed only natural that he would bring that same power and magnetism to a dramatic role, so when he agreed to my pitch that he be in the movie, I was thrilled.”