BMG Announces Gary Moore ‘Blues and Beyond’ Compilation

BMG has announced Blues and Beyond, a collection of Gary Moore's blues studio recordings.

Blues and Beyond—which is set for a December 1 release—will be made available as a 2CD, 4LP and deluxe box set which will consist of the 2CDs plus a further 2 CDs of previously unreleased, newly mixed and mastered live concert recordings. The box set will also house Harry Shapiro's brand-new official Moore biography—I Can’t Wait Until Tomorrow—and reproductions of rare memorabilia.

You can check out the tracklisting for Blues and Beyond below.

Blues and Beyond track listing:

CD1

1. Enough Of The Blues

2. Tell Me Woman

3. Stormy Monday

4. That's Why I Play The Blues

5. Power Of The Blues

6. Ball And Chain

7. Looking Back

8. Surrender

9. Cold Black Night

10. There's A Hole

11. Getaway Blues

12. We Want Love

13. Memory Pain

14. The Prophet

CD2

1. You Upset Me Baby

2. Bring My Baby Back

3. I Can't Quit You Baby

4. World Of Confusion

5. Picture Of The Moon

6. Can't Find My Baby

7. Drowning In Tears

8. Evil

9. My Baby (She's So Good To Me)

10. Ain't Got You

11. Just Can't Let You Go

12. How Many Lies

13. Torn Inside

14. Parisienne Walkways (Live)

CD3 (box set only)

Blues And Beyond Live: (previously unreleased)

1. Walking By Myself

2. Oh Pretty Woman

3. Need Your Love So Bad

4. Since I Met You Baby

5. Surrender

6. Cold Black Night

7. All Your Love

8. Still Got The Blues

CD4 (box set only)

Blues And Beyond Live: (previously unreleased)

1. Too Tired

2. The Sky Is Crying

3. Further On Up The Road

4. Fire

5. The Blues Is Alright

6. Enough Of The Blues (Alternative)

7. The Prophet