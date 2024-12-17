“This is like Santana’s Soul Sacrifice at Woodstock or Hendrix’s Machine Gun, an act of freeform radicalism”: The best guitar solos of 2024

From a supernova of tapping and pitch-shifted metal guitar anarchy to all-star team-ups, here is your year in lead guitar – featuring Mdou Moctar, Diamond Rowe and some dudes named Satriani and Vai…

Composite of Diamond Rowe, Matteo Mancuso, Mdou Moctar and Grace Bowers performing live
(Image credit: Jackson Guitars/Getty Images)

What can we say about the guitar solo in 2024, besides the fact that 2025 is around the corner and, still, lead guitar remains relevant and vital? And by that we mean it still has the capacity to surprise us, to lift an arrangement, to maybe even change how we think of the instrument and what can be done on an electric guitar.

That’s what all of these solos have in common, even if they sound nothing alike. They are also as good as a fingerprint for knowing who is doing what. There is a lesson in that: a solo could have technical merit but it has to have something of yourself in it, just as the song does.

