NAMM 2014 Video: Guitar World Presents the Coolest New Gear from the Winter NAMM Show

As you might've noticed by now, the Guitar World crew was at the 2014 Winter NAMM Show in full force.

We sampled as much new gear as we could get our paws on, we shot a seemingly endless supply of photos, gathered a factoid or two — and shot plenty of video along the way.

Many of Guitar World's videos from the latest NAMM Show can be found in one handy spot for your viewing pleasure: RIGHT HERE.

Note that we're adding new NAMM videos every day!Be sure to sample a handful of Guitar World's NAMM videos below, and — if you just can't get enough gear-related visuals — check out the rest of our clips!We've also posted several NAMM 2014 photo galleries, including:• Guitar World at the 2014 Winter NAMM Show, Part 1• Guitar World at the 2014 Winter NAMM Show, Part 2[[ Guitar World at NAMM 2014: Gear updates, photo galleries, videos and more! ]]Guitar World's videos from the latest NAMM Show can be found in one handy spot for your viewing pleasure — RIGHT HERE.Photo: Rebecca Eaddy