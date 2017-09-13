Nikki Lane Premieres "Send the Sun" Music Video

(Image credit: Eden Tyler)

Nikki Lane, a Nashville-based songstress who straddles that gritty, pedal-steelin' line betwixt country, Americana and roots rock, has premiered a new music video, and you can check it out below.

"Send the Sun" is a catchy standout track from Lane's highly acclaimed third album, Highway Queen, which was released earlier this year via New West Records. It's also probably the best waltz you're likely to hear this month.

“Working on ‘Send the Sun’ was a nice change from my previous videos,” Lane told Entertainment Weekly, which debuted the video today. “Typically I’ve spent the money doing the most outlandish thing we can think of. This song was different, though. It showed a softer me, and we all wanted to showcase this.”

For a bit of context—not to mention your bottomless viewing pleasure—we've included a pair of Lane's most recent music videos at the bottom of this story. These include "Jackpot" and "Highway Queen," both of which are from her new album.

What stands out about the "Send the Sun" clip—which was directed by Stephen Kinigopoulos and Alexa King—is its stunning vintage vibe, which turns out to be based on a scene from "Forever," a classic pre-music-video "music video" by pedal steel great Pete Drake (the same gifted gent whose playing graces George Harrison's All Things Must Pass and who produced Ringo Starr's Beaucoups of Blues; but he's, um, known for many other things).

"What took place was a fun and organic event," Lane told EW. "We built the set by hand in an old Masonic Temple in Asheville, North Carolina, and then we all hopped into costume. [It’s] maybe my favorite video we’ve made yet, and a perfect match for my favorite song.”

For more about Lane, visit nikkilane.com.