None More Black: 10 Creepy Videos to Kick-Start Your Halloween

From Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin to Slayer and Tool, rock musicians have long explored the darker side of the human condition in their music. Halloween is the day on which the rest of us get to express our inner-demons and don some creepy costumes and horrifying looks.

Here are 10 music videos that visually or thematically get us in the mood for today's festivities. Enjoy!

01. Black Sabbath — "Black Sabbath"

02. Pantera — "Cemetery Gates"

03. Slayer — "Bloodline"

04. Marilyn Manson — "Sweet Dreams"

05. Meshuggah — "Bleed"

06. Alice Cooper — "Welcome to My Nightmare"

07. The Misfits — "Dig Up Her Bones"

08. Rob Zombie — "Dragula"

09. Ozzy Osbourne — "Bark At the Moon"

10. Tool — "Prison Sex"