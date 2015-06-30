Pantera's "Cowboys from Hell" Played on Ukulele — Video

By now, most GuitarWorld.com visitors should be familiar with Chicago-based multi-instrumentalist Rob Scallon, the guy who covers Slayer and Cannibal Corpse songs with banjos and ukuleles 'n' such.

He also has played all the parts to Metallica's '...And Justice for All' album on bass—and only bass.

In the brand-new clip below (posted to the YouTubes June 29), Scallon covers Pantera’s “Cowboys from Hell” on ukulele. Check out the video below and let us know what you think in the comments or on Facebook.

For more videos by Scallon (who should probably visit GW the next time he's in NYC), follow him on YouTube.