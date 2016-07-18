Plini Premieres New Song, "Electric Sunrise"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Electric Sunrise," a new song by 24-year-old progressive Australian guitarist Plini.
The track is from the guitarist's debut full-length album, Handmade Cities, which will be released August 26.
The self-produced, self-managed guitar sensation has developed a worldwide following as a result of his three independently released EPs, a corresponding transcription book and a string of sold-out shows in the U.S. with Intervals. Plini, whose videos have amassed more than 5 million views on YouTube, is now on a festival and club tour with Animals As Leaders and Intervals. You can check out their dates—plus the track list for Handmade Cities—below.
Plini's fretwork has garnered praise from top players across the globe, including none other than Steve Vai. “When I saw Plini play, I felt that the future of exceptional guitar playing was secure,” Vai said.
The album features world-class performances from drummer Troy Wright and bassist Simon Grove (The Helix Nebula) and artwork by long-time collaborator Alex Pryle.
“I imagine each of these pieces as soundtracks to different narratives and urban spaces," Plini said. "Some are real, some are imaginary, some are both. When we were recording drums, there were many moments where Troy was interpreting certain rhythms completely differently to me. In the same way, I had a very specific concept for this collection of tunes and artwork, but I find it exciting that, being instrumental music, where it takes the listener could be completely different to what I intended.”
Following the release of Handmade Cities, Plini will embark on a headlining Australian tour; the dates are listed below.
For more about Plini, visit plini.co and follow along on Facebook.
PLINI ON TOUR:
UK/EUROPE with Animals As Leaders, Intervals
JULY
8 Newark, UK @ UK TECH-METAL FEST
11 Glasgow, UK @ CATHOUSE
12 Newcastle, UK @ ACADEMY 2
13 Manchester, UK @ SOUND CONTROL
14 Birmingham, UK @ THE RAINBOW
15 Cardiff, UK @ THE GLOBE
16 Plymouth, UK @ THE HUB
17 Reading, UK @ SUB89
18 Southampton, UK @ ENGINE ROOMS
20 Haarlem, Netherlands @ PATRONAAT
22 Bochum, Germany @ ROCKPALAST
23 Aschaffenburg, Germany @ COLOSSAAL
24 Munich, Germany @ FREE & EASY FEST
25 Stuttgart, Germany @ WIZEMANN
26 Colmar, France @ GRILLEN
28 Zurich, Switzerland @ DYNAMO
29 Lyon, France @ CCO
30 Toulouse, France @ CONNEXION
- AUGUST
- 1 Madrid, Spain @ BUT
- 2 Barcelona, Spain @ RAZZ2
- 3 Puget sur Argens, France @ RATS
- 4 Fontaneto d'Agogna, Italy @ PHENOMENON
- 5 Pordenone, Italy @ IL DEPOSITO
- 6 Collegno, Italy @ PADIGLIONE 14
- 7 Borghetto, Italy @ AGOSTO BORGHETTARO
- 9 Vienna , Austria @ SZENE
- 10 Budapest, Hungary @ A38
- 11 Josefov Fortress, Czech Republic @ BRUTAL ASSAULT FESTIVAL
- 12 Berlin, Germany @ MUSIK & FRIEDEN
- 13 Hamburg, Germany @ KNUST
- 14 Weisbaden, Germany @ SCHLACHTHOF
- 15 Saarbrücken, Germany @ GARAGE
- 16 Paris, France @ DIVAN DU MONDE
- 18 Milton Keynes, UK @ CRAUFURD ARMS
- 19 Bristol, UK @ ARCTANGENT FESTIVAL
- 20 Leeds, UK @ KEY CLUB
- 21 London, UK @ GARAGE
AUSTRALIA with Intervals
SEPTEMBER
Thu 1st Brisbane @ BRIGHTSIDE
Fri 2nd Sydney @ OXFORD ART FACTORY
Sat 3rd Melbourne @ MAX WATTS
Fri 9th Adelaide @ FAT CONTROLLER
Sat 10th Perth @ AMPLIFIER
Handmade Cities Tracklisting:
1. Electric Sunrise (Hear it above!)
2. Handmade Cities
3. Inhale
4. Every Piece Matters
5. Pastures
6. Here We Are, Again
7. Cascade