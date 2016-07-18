Plini Premieres New Song, "Electric Sunrise"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Electric Sunrise," a new song by 24-year-old progressive Australian guitarist Plini.

The track is from the guitarist's debut full-length album, Handmade Cities, which will be released August 26.

The self-produced, self-managed guitar sensation has developed a worldwide following as a result of his three independently released EPs, a corresponding transcription book and a string of sold-out shows in the U.S. with Intervals. Plini, whose videos have amassed more than 5 million views on YouTube, is now on a festival and club tour with Animals As Leaders and Intervals. You can check out their dates—plus the track list for Handmade Cities—below.

Plini's fretwork has garnered praise from top players across the globe, including none other than Steve Vai. “When I saw Plini play, I felt that the future of exceptional guitar playing was secure,” Vai said.

The album features world-class performances from drummer Troy Wright and bassist Simon Grove (The Helix Nebula) and artwork by long-time collaborator Alex Pryle.

“I imagine each of these pieces as soundtracks to different narratives and urban spaces," Plini said. "Some are real, some are imaginary, some are both. When we were recording drums, there were many moments where Troy was interpreting certain rhythms completely differently to me. In the same way, I had a very specific concept for this collection of tunes and artwork, but I find it exciting that, being instrumental music, where it takes the listener could be completely different to what I intended.”

Following the release of Handmade Cities, Plini will embark on a headlining Australian tour; the dates are listed below.

For more about Plini, visit plini.co and follow along on Facebook.

PLINI ON TOUR:

UK/EUROPE with Animals As Leaders, Intervals

JULY

8 Newark, UK @ UK TECH-METAL FEST

11 Glasgow, UK @ CATHOUSE

12 Newcastle, UK @ ACADEMY 2

13 Manchester, UK @ SOUND CONTROL

14 Birmingham, UK @ THE RAINBOW

15 Cardiff, UK @ THE GLOBE

16 Plymouth, UK @ THE HUB

17 Reading, UK @ SUB89

18 Southampton, UK @ ENGINE ROOMS

20 Haarlem, Netherlands @ PATRONAAT

22 Bochum, Germany @ ROCKPALAST

23 Aschaffenburg, Germany @ COLOSSAAL

24 Munich, Germany @ FREE & EASY FEST

25 Stuttgart, Germany @ WIZEMANN

26 Colmar, France @ GRILLEN

28 Zurich, Switzerland @ DYNAMO

29 Lyon, France @ CCO

30 Toulouse, France @ CONNEXION

AUGUST

1 Madrid, Spain @ BUT

2 Barcelona, Spain @ RAZZ2

3 Puget sur Argens, France @ RATS

4 Fontaneto d'Agogna, Italy @ PHENOMENON

5 Pordenone, Italy @ IL DEPOSITO

6 Collegno, Italy @ PADIGLIONE 14

7 Borghetto, Italy @ AGOSTO BORGHETTARO

9 Vienna , Austria @ SZENE

10 Budapest, Hungary @ A38

11 Josefov Fortress, Czech Republic @ BRUTAL ASSAULT FESTIVAL

12 Berlin, Germany @ MUSIK & FRIEDEN

13 Hamburg, Germany @ KNUST

14 Weisbaden, Germany @ SCHLACHTHOF

15 Saarbrücken, Germany @ GARAGE

16 Paris, France @ DIVAN DU MONDE

18 Milton Keynes, UK @ CRAUFURD ARMS

19 Bristol, UK @ ARCTANGENT FESTIVAL

20 Leeds, UK @ KEY CLUB

21 London, UK @ GARAGE

AUSTRALIA with Intervals

SEPTEMBER

Thu 1st Brisbane @ BRIGHTSIDE

Fri 2nd Sydney @ OXFORD ART FACTORY

Sat 3rd Melbourne @ MAX WATTS

Fri 9th Adelaide @ FAT CONTROLLER

Sat 10th Perth @ AMPLIFIER

Handmade Cities Tracklisting:

1. Electric Sunrise (Hear it above!)

2. Handmade Cities

3. Inhale

4. Every Piece Matters

5. Pastures

6. Here We Are, Again

7. Cascade