Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform Chris Cornell Tributes

As expected, several popular artists have been honoring the late Chris Cornell by performing his music.

Late last week, we shared Megadeth's performance of Soundgarden's "Outshined." Today we bring you two tributes by members of Metallica and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Last Thursday night, Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer performed "Seasons," a solo Cornell track from the film soundtracks of Singles and Man of Steel.

It wasn't the first time the Peppers gang performed a Cornell-penned tune; at a Red Hot Chili Peppers show in Vienna, Austria, in November 2016, Klinghoffer played a solo version of Temple of the Dog's "All Night Thing" as a tribute to that band's then-current reunion tour. You can watch both performances below.

This past Friday night, Metallica's Robert Trujillo performed a bit of Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" during Metallica's show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Earlier in the night, James Hetfield ended the band's performance of "The Unforgiven" with a solemn statement: "We forgive you, Chris."

"The Unforgiven," a power ballad from 1991, is a deeply personal song for Hetfield. You can watch both performances below.

@robtrujillo plays @soundgarden's Black Hole Sun in memory of Chris Cornell. #Metallica #WorldWired #MetInBoston

