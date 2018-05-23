Richie Kotzen, Vinnie Moore, Gus G Team Up for American Tour

Guitar greats Richie Kotzen, Vinnie Moore and Gus G are teaming up for a 10-date tour of the West Coast this September. You can check out the full itinerary below.

Kotzen will be promoting his most recent solo album, 2017's Salting Earth. “It’s [the record is] something I really needed to do in order to reset myself,” Kotzen told Guitar World about Salting Earth in a 2017 interview. "[It] really shows me in the realm of what I do as far as being a recording artist."

Moore's most recent solo album is 2015's Aerial Visions, which features drummer Richie Monica, and bassists Dave LaRue, Rob DeLuca, Dorian Heartsong and Elliott Dean Rubinson.

Gus G will be promoting his brand-new solo album, Fearless. The album is the Firewind mastermind's first since leaving Ozzy Osbourne's band in 2017 (he was replaced by Zakk Wylde) and is the follow-up to 2015's Brand New Revolution. It was recorded with vocalist/bassist Dennis Ward (Pink Cream 69/Unisonic) and drummer Will Hunt (Evanescence, Black Label Society).

For tickets and more info, head on over to richiekotzen.com, vinniemoore.com or gusgofficial.com.

Vinnie Moore and Gus G. tour dates:

Sep. 13 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

Sep. 14 - San Antonio, TX – Rock Box

Sep. 15 - Dallas, TX – Trees

Sep. 16 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's

Richie Kotzen, Vinnie Moore and Gus G. tour dates:

Sep. 18 - Scottsdale, AZ - BLK Live



Sep. 19 - Las Vegas, NV - Count’s Vampd

Sep. 20 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House

Sep. 21 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

Sep. 23 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

Sep. 24 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

Sep. 26 - Oakland, CA - Yoshi’s

Sep. 28 - Santa Clarita, CA - Canyon Club

Sep. 29 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club

Sep. 30 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose